Budweiser honors Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright with 'Best Buds' can release

Cardinals teammates and "Best Buds" Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina now have their own specialty Budweiser can.

Budweiser on Monday announced a can of the local brew that will feature the Cardinals stars now in their 17th season together as battery mates.

The limited edition can is available in St. Louis. In addition to both players' headshots, the design includes elements that pay tribute to historic moments in their careers, including Wainwright's complete game shutout on his 39th birthday last year, and silhouettes of the city and Busch Stadium.

Earlier this season, the duo was featured in a Budweiser commercial using the same "Best Buds" tagline.

Molina has announced plans to retire at the end of this season; Wainwright has left open the possibility of a return next year.