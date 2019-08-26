Lefthander Genesis Cabrera struck out nine hitters in succession for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds on Saturday night in a 4-0 win over Omaha, tying the Pacific Coast League record set by Alex Reyes, who achieved his while on a rehab option last year.
Cabrera, acquired from Tampa Bay at the 2018 deadline in the Tommy Pham trade, gave up just one hit and struck out 12 in seven innings. He has a 5-6 record and 5.91 earned-run average.
On Sunday, as Memphis closed out a 10-1 home stand with a 9-2 win over Omaha, Daniel Ponce de Leon scored his fourth consecutive victory and 20-year-old outfielder Dylan Carlson had a hit for his 10th successive start.
Outfielder Adolis Garcia reached the 30-homer and 90 RBI plateaus in the win. Garcia, who is batting .255 with a .303 on-base percentage, has 148 strikeouts in 470 at-bats, and only 20 walks.
The Redbirds (65-67) salvaged their season by winning 14 of their past 16 games, and trail the North Division-leading Iowa Cubs by five games with eight remaining in the regular season.
• Jose Martinez (right shoulder sprain) will head to Class AA Springfield for a minor league rehab stint beginning Monday night. He will serve as the designated hitter in his first game and then play outfield after that before he would return next to the Cardinals on Sunday (Sept. 1), when rosters can be expanded, or before.