Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz, less than a week into his big-league career and already a certified sensation, just might tilt the race in a division where no team has stood out, and the favorite to win, the Cardinals, has been down at the bottom. The Athletic baseball writer C. Trent Rosecrans rejoins BPIB to discuss the Cruz Factor.
The Best Podcast in Baseball is sponsored by Closet by Design of St. Louis.
STL Sports
A nightly look at the day\'s top sports stories, and a first look at the topics St. Louis fans will be talking about tomorrow.
Derrick Goold
Derrick Goold is the lead Cardinals beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and past president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.