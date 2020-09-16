1924: Jim Bottomley drives in 12 runs in a game - and the New York writers cover it with sarcasm

Post-Dispatch: Sunny Jim Bottomley, Branch Rickey's agile first baseman, was the bright star of the hectic pastime. He drove across no less than an even dozen runs. . . . Besides getting six hits in six times at bat, including two home runs over the far-away right-field wall at Ebbets Field and breaking a major-league record of 32 years standing, Bottomley did not a thing to distinguish himself.

Globe-Democrat: The Cardinals today brought heavy heartache to Brooklyn, when they came over the bridge and handed the Robins a terrific trimming. Jim Bottomley was the star of the pastime . . . with six safeties out of as many chances at bat and walloped in twelve runs for his share of the afternoon.

Outside of that, the Illinois lad was helpless.

Star: The Cards knocked the Robins for a row of Flatbush bungalows. Bottomley's part was to achieve what is probably an all-time record by hitting in 12 runs during the afternoon. James was up six times against four Robin hurlers and hit three singles, a double and two homers.

That was all he did.

Rick Hummel ranks the top 15 Cardinals first basemen of all time.

A message from Derrick Goold Pitchers and catchers report one day a year. We cover the rest. Wherever baseball takes us, The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will bring you there with unmatched year-round, 24-hour, and award-winning coverage of the Cardinals and Major League Baseball. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month