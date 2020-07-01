Hall of Famer Rick Hummel picks 20 games that defined the St. Louis Cardinals 2019 season. We are presenting highlights of those games in chronological order.
Oct. 9: In the deciding game of the five-game NLDS set, the Cardinals score 10 in first and romp 13-1.
Cardinals rage for 10 runs in the first on their way to a 13-1 victory in winner-take-all game vs. Braves. The emphatic finish propels the Cardinals into the NL Championship Series vs. Washington with home-field advantage. Games 1 and 2 are set for 7:08 p.m. Friday and 3:08 p.m. Saturday at Busch.
Wednesday's battle wasn't on a diamond; it was inside the ring.
The Redbirds have been on both ends of lopsided postseason scores.
