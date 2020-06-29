Hall of Famer Rick Hummel picks 20 games that defined the St. Louis Cardinals 2019 season. We are presenting highlights of those games in chronological order. Today we cover a four-game sweep in Chicago that was the key to the season.
Sept. 19. Matt Carpenter homers in 10th for 5-4 win.
Flaherty pitches eight stellar innings, strikes out eight as Cardinals widen their lead (eventually) on Cubs with a 5-4 victory in the 10th inning. But Wong sustained a left hamstring injury.
Sept. 20. Yadier Molina drives in two in 2-1 win.
These Cubs were supposed to be a dynasty. Now the Cardinals are back on top, just like Yadier Molina expected them to be when his social media spat with Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant poured gasoline on a rivalry that had leaned in Chicago’s direction since the 2015 postseason.
Sept, 21 Molina and DeJong hit back-to-back homers off Craig Kimbrel in ninth for 9-8 win.
On the first two pitches of the ninth inning, the Cardinals hit back-to-back home runs against Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel to tie the game and then take the game. Yadier Molina's homer followed by Paul DeJong's sent the Cardinals to a win in the longest nine-inning game in Wrigley Field history.
Sept. 22. Cardinals score two in ninth for 3-2 win.
Jose Martinez's pinch-hit triple and Paul Goldschmidt's RBI double key a rally for a 3-2 victory Sunday. Also: Injured infielder Wong eases back on his push for activity, eyes a return for the final regular-season series.
Champagne in the clubhouse goes mostly untouched because, as starting pitcher Miles Mikolas said, 'We've got bigger fish to fry and bigger dreams to make happen. Playoff berth is great. ... We want the division. That's what we're going to get.'
