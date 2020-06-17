Hall of Famer Rick Hummel picks 20 games that defined the St. Louis Cardinals 2019 season. We are presenting highlights of those games in chronological order.

June 22: Albert Pujols homers off Dakota Hudson in Cardinals’ 5-2 win over Angels. It is Pujols’ second game back after he has been gone for eight years. Jordan Hicks, who has 14 saves, hurts his elbow. He will miss rest of season.