Hall of Famer Rick Hummel picks 20 games that defined the St. Louis Cardinals 2019 season. We are presenting highlights of those games in chronological order.
July 7: In the final game before All-Star break, Jack Flaherty has a no-hitter into seventh but loses 1-0 at San Francisco.
Cardinals lose to Giants 1-0 despite the winners getting only two hits. They reach All-Star break at 44-44, yet are only two games off division pace.
SAN FRANCISCO — Mike Shildt, named as interim Cardinals manager the day before the All-Star break last year, got to this year’s All-Star break…
