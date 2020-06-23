Hall of Famer Rick Hummel picks 20 games that defined the St. Louis Cardinals 2019 season. We are presenting highlights of those games in chronological order.
August 1: Jack Flaherty holds Cubs to one hit in eight innings in 8-0 win in St. Louis.
Read more about this game:
Young righthander allows one hit in 8-0 win that pushes Cardinals a game ahead of Cubs and two ahead of Brewers, with one-third of the season remaining. 'If we play as well as we think we can, we’ll be right where we want to be,' said catcher Matt Wieters, whose three-run homer silenced the Cubs.
Mike Shildt has managed with an edge worthy of the postseason since the All-Star break, and despite playing without some significant players, his team had answered the front office’s challenge of proving it deserved to be treated like a contender. Help wanted. None came.
