Hall of Famer Rick Hummel picks 20 games that defined the St. Louis Cardinals 2019 season. We are presenting highlights of those games in chronological order.
March 29: In Paul Goldschmidt’s second game with Cardinals, he homers three times in a 9-5 win at Milwaukee.
Read more about this game:
Cardinals first baseman has 11 homers in 96 at-bats at Miller Park but he's walked intentionally in ninth. Flaherty rescued by Gant in fifth. Carpenter's 1,000th career hit drives in run in three-run seventh.
'Yesterday was three strikeouts. Today was three homers. Who knows what tomorrow is going to be?' first baseman Paul Goldschmidt said after pounding a home run off three Brewers pitchers and driving in five runs in the Cardinals' 9-5 victory.
It was like that one kid in the Little League World Series. Every year there’s one. He’s just larger than everyone else. A young man among boys.
