Hall of Famer Rick Hummel picks 20 games that defined the St. Louis Cardinals 2019 season. We are presenting highlights of those games in chronological order.
April 11: The Cardinals complete a four-game sweep of Dodgers here with 11-7 victory. Jose Martinez has four hits and scores three runs.
Read more about this game:
The depth of this year’s Cardinals’ offense has not been more evident than it was in Thursday’s peculiar 11-7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers…
The first snapshot of Jose Martinez’s 2019 season came when he scorched the ball in the ninth inning of the season opener at Milwaukee, only t…
When a baseball team has an early day game after a night game, with a subsequent day off to follow, a manager often turns to some of his bench…
