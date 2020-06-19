Hall of Famer Rick Hummel picks 20 games that defined the St. Louis Cardinals 2019 season. We are presenting highlights of those games in chronological order.
July 15: Miles Mikolas tosses eight-hit shutout in beating Pittsburgh 7-0 in St. Louis.
Following strong starts by Flaherty, Ponce de Leon, Hudson and Wainwright, Miles Mikolas one-ups each of them by pitching the Cardinals' first complete game and first shutout of the season in a 7-0 victory over the Pirates. Tyler O'Neill powers the win with a two-homer game.
A steady rain descending upon Busch Stadium made Monday night’s early innings a bit blurry from the press box. If you didn’t know better, you could have sworn it was the 2018 All-Star edition of Miles Mikolas out there on that soggy mound.
