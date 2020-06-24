Hall of Famer Rick Hummel picks 20 games that defined the St. Louis Cardinals 2019 season. We are presenting highlights of those games in chronological order.
Aug. 25. The Cardinals wrap up four-game sweep of Colorado in St. Louis with Matt Carpenter homering and getting two other hits.
Read more about this game:
The most horrid uniforms in the history of Cardinals baseball could not stop Mike Shildt's club from sticking the landing on one heck of a homestand. The manager summarized the vibe of a club that has opened up a 2½-game division lead by saying, 'This is what we knew we had.'
Under any other circumstances, Ryan Helsley might have felt bad.
The Cardinals might well have swept the Colorado Rockies in a four-game series without any help from Matt Carpenter. For one thing, Carpenter …
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.