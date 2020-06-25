Hall of Famer Rick Hummel picks 20 games that defined the St. Louis Cardinals 2019 season. We are presenting highlights of those games in chronological order.
Sept. 2. The Cardinals, playing five games in 51 hours here, finish that stretch with a 3-1 win over San Francisco. Adam Wainwright goes seven scoreless.
Read more about this game:
Adam Wainwright, who lasted only 3 2/3 innings in his previous start, threw seven scoreless innings Monday as the first-place Cardinals kept their hot streak going at Busch Stadium. Kolten Wong's third triple in his past three games put the Cards on top in the first inning.
When the Cardinals belatedly started their four-game, rain-delayed series with Cincinnati at Busch Stadium, they led the challenging Chicago Cubs by one game in the NL Central. After two doubleheaders in two days, the Cards didn’t extract the absolute best outcome but something reasonably close.
San Francisco Giants vs St. Louis Cardinals
San Francisco Giants vs St. Louis Cardinals
San Francisco Giants vs St. Louis Cardinals
San Francisco Giants vs St. Louis Cardinals
San Francisco Giants vs St. Louis Cardinals
San Francisco Giants vs St. Louis Cardinals
San Francisco Giants vs St. Louis Cardinals
San Francisco Giants vs St. Louis Cardinals
San Francisco Giants vs St. Louis Cardinals
San Francisco Giants vs St. Louis Cardinals
San Francisco Giants vs St. Louis Cardinals
San Francisco Giants vs St. Louis Cardinals
San Francisco Giants vs St. Louis Cardinals
San Francisco Giants vs St. Louis Cardinals
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.