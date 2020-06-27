Hall of Famer Rick Hummel picks 20 games that defined the St. Louis Cardinals 2019 season. We are presenting highlights of those games in chronological order.
Sept. 18: In a rare Wainwright-Max Scherzer meeting, Wainwright prevails 5-1 over Washington here.
(Updated) Adam Wainwright pitched seven innings and allowed only an unearned run in beating Washington 5-1. Tommy Edman homered off Nationals ace Max Scherzer in the third and singled in the seventh ahead of pinch-hitter Matt Wieters, who belted a two-out, two-run homer to put away Scherzer.
Cardinals backup catcher Matt Wieters got onto the field Wednesday for the first time since suffering a straining left calf muscle on Aug. 31.…
The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 5-1 at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
