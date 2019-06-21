ST. LOUIS — With Matt Carpenter at the plate in the bottom of the first inning an emergency alarm blared at about the same time a pitch arrived.
As perplexed as the thousands of fans at Busch Stadium, Carpenter stood and listened as an automated public-address announcer told fans that an "emergency has been reported" and that they should clear the stands. Fans slowly did, the Angels left the field, and the managers and umpires stood on it with officials trying to figure out what to do next.
It was, the Cardinals learned quickly, a false alarm.
An official with the team said that the alarm had been tripped unexpectedly, and that it could have been the result of testing that has been going on during the days at Busch Stadium. Similar false alarms happened when the ballpark first opened. There had not been an emergency or a purposeful trip of the system, only some sort of glitch. The Angels retook the field. The pitch counted against Carpenter. An announcement urged fans to return to their seats before many of them had left their rows.
The entire delay took around 3 minutes.
That was only slightly longer than the ovation that greeted Pujols' first at-bat.
The Cardinals are expecting three of the largest crowds of the season -- and some of the largest non-Cubs crowds in ballpark history -- for the three-game, interleague series against the Los Angeles Angels. The series is the first visit by three-time MVP Pujols since he signed with the Angels after the 2011 World Series and 11 peerless seasons with the Cardinals. Pujols said in a press conference earlier in the day that he had been back to the ballpark since the team's celebration of the 2011 World Series championship.
He had only driven around it.
The Cardinals had a video tribute to his career play before pregame, and when the camera panned to the Angels' first baseman warming up along the left-field line an ovation filled the ballpark. He paused, nodded, and then his Angels' teammates started to join in the applause.
His was not the first applause of the game, however. When Mike Trout, the game's current best player, came up to the plate in the first inning and did so for the first time in St. Louis, the partisan crowd applauded him. Three batters later, Pujols came up with a runner at second base and a 1-0 lead from Trout's run. Yadier Molina moved to the front of the plate, and Michael Wacha stood off the mound.
The ovation started and lasted for nearly 90 seconds, and didn't stop when Pujols settled into the box to receive a pitch.
The standing ovation included Molina applauding from his position, the Cardinals dugout applauding Pujols' first at-bat as a visitor at Busch, and it continued through Molina and Pujols sharing a hug at home plate.
This moment 👏 pic.twitter.com/8z9vNzKG8c— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 22, 2019
Molina went into the batter's box to embrace his former teammate who he calls "a big brother." Pujols referred Molina as his "little brother," but then suggested later maybe he could drop the little.
"Family," he said.
Wacha, who the Cardinals selected with a compensation pick they received when Pujols signed with the Angels, delivered one pitch and with the ovation still carrying through the ballpark Pujols flew out to deep center. That was the only thing that brought the applause to an end.
This past season, the Cardinals had a game interrupted by an emergency alarm at Cincinnati's Great American Ball Park. The timing of the alarm was suspect to the Cardinals because it came while lefty Austin Gomber was working on a no-hitter. The Reds issued a release about the false alarm and the error that had triggered it, but the Cardinals clubhouse remained skeptical of the timing as Gomber's rhythm was jarred and the no-hitter immediately lost.
There have been other emergency alarms at Busch Stadium that heralded the arrival of violent weather and, at least once, a fire that had smoke curling up the left-field endcap staircase. When Ballpark Village opened, there were a series of false alarms or pulled alarms in a bathroom at the facility that would bring fire and emergency personnel to Clark Street during games.
In 2006, the first year of the current ballpark, the emergency alarm encouraged fans to seek shelter as a brutal storm and heavy winds arrived at the ballpark. The winds hurled trash cans at fans, left the press box shredded and in some places flooded, and caused injuries.
When the game resumed Friday after the false alarm, Carpenter struck out swinging.