OAKLAND, Calif. — The best the Cardinals can hope from here is that the Oakland Athletics give the Cubs as much trouble.
The A's completed an interleague sweep of the Cardinals with a 4-2 victory Sunday at their Coliseum, and they won all four games this season against the Cardinals. The losses this weekend dropped the Cardinals out of first place and behind the Chicago Cubs just as the A's get ready to visit Wrigley Field for a three-game series this week.
The losses this weekend had the same plot.
The Cardinals starter gets worked deep into counts, taken for walks, and a home run late puts the A's ahead. Adam Wainwright got deeper into the game than Dakota Hudson, but the A's still tested the righthanded veteran with three walks. Wainwright also hit two batters in the same inning and both ended up scoring. Jurickson Profar's solo homer on Wainwright's final pitch of his start proved the winning run in the game. The A's added a run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning.
The game ended with Matt Carpenter flying out to a deep spot in center field. Jose Martinez put one ball just past it that almost gave the Cardinals a lead -- but it wasn't far enough to clear the distance at the Coliseum and came down for an out.
Tanner Roark got his first win for Oakland since Cincinnati traded him to A's.
The Cardinals scored a run in the eighth inning to cut into the A's lead and give some doubt to the end of the game. Marcell Ozuna scored on Kolten Wong's single against a lefty reliever.
For the second consecutive game, the A's were patient and pestered the Cardinals' starter into a high pitch count early. Adam Wainwright complicated his start by added some hit batters to the mix of walks. By the end of the fifth inning, the A's had five hits. Two of them didn't leave the field. Two of them were from Oakland's No. 9 hitter.
What caused all the trouble for Wainwright was the free bases.
In the fourth inning, he plunked both Mark Canha and Stephen Piscotty. They both scored on No. 9 hitter Dustin Garneau's two-out double to the left-center gap. Wainwright repeatedly went up and in and up and in on Piscotty, and he also strayed from the strike zone multiple times as well. He allowed almost as many walks and hit batters (five total) as he did hits (six total).
The sixth hit he allowed came on his 99th and final pitch and it was the home run Profar hit for the A's third run.
Wainwright pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed the three runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out seven. That proved to be his exit ramp from multiple troublesome innings. In the first inning eh struck out Matt Olson a curveball to end the inning, and in the third inning -- with two runners on base -- Wainwright struck out the next three batters, bending and curving and working his way through the middle of the A's order. He got Matt Chapman looking at a four-seam fastball for one strikeout, and then got Olson swinging again to end the inning.
In the fifth inning, two more walks put runners on with one out, and again Wainwright got two strikeouts to keep the A's from adding to their lead.
It was 2-1 at the time.
Paul DeJong provided that run with a solo homer that cut the A's lead in half. The homer was DeJong's 19th of the season. It was the only run the Cardinals got off of Roark in his five innings.
***
Carpenter returns (and bats leadoff) for series finale in Oakland
The "sooner" that manager Mike Shildt spoke about Saturday happened to be before the team left for the ballpark Sunday.
The Cardinals added Matt Carpenter to the active roster in time to bat leadoff for the series finale against the Oakland Athletics at their Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. To make room on the active roster for Carpenter, the Cardinals optioned first baseman Rangel Ravelo to Class AAA Memphis.
Carpenter returns to the team after spending nine games in the minors recovering from a bruised foot and working to improve his wayward swing. Carpenter went two-for-26 with a double, seven walks, and eight strikes in his stints with the Redbirds and Class AA Springfield. Shildt said Saturday that conversations with Carpenter and minor-league coaches who evaluated his play swayed the decision to activate him as soon as Sunday.
He traveled Saturday to California.
In his absence the Cardinals have turned to rookie Tommy Edman as the third baseman and leadoff hitter for most games. The leadoff spot in the Cardinals' order has been one of the least productive No. 1 spots in the majors, and Carpenter has copped to his own struggles there, yet his on-base percentage and OPS from the spot is greater than the Cardinals received during his absence.
Carpenter has a .316 on-base percentage to Edman's .263, and Carpenter's OPS is .676 to Edman's .603. Those two players have the most at-bats at the leadoff spot this season for the Cardinals.
Shildt did not commit Saturday to whether Carpenter would be in the lineup when he returns from the injured list.
The former All-Star went on the IL twice in July.
The Cardinals also added reliever Ryan Helsley to the bullpen and designated Mike Mayers for assignment. The righthander walked two batters Saturday and the Cardinals have become convinced that he needs some fine-tuning in the minors. They don't have a way to get him there. Mayers is out of options. So, he's available on waivers for other teams who are interested, and if he clears he'll be moved to the Class AAA roster.
Here is the lineup that Carpenter hits atop:
1. Matt Carpenter, 3B
2. Dexter Fowler, CF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Kolten Wong, 2B
7. Jose Martinez, DH
8. Tommy Edman, RF
9. Andrew Knizner, C
Pitcher: Adam Wainwright, RHP
This article will be updated throughout the day, and it now includes the lineup, and you probably just saw that.