The Oakland A's took the lead in the fourth when Beau Taylor hit an 0-2 pitch with two outs for a solo home run.
The Cardinals have two hits from Tommy Edman, who's filling in a third base for Matt Carpenter. He led off in the first with a single and had an infield hit with two outs in the third.
Dexter Fowler added a one-out single in the fifth.
The A's loaded the bases in the second on a Mark Canha double, a hit batter and a walk and had one-out hits from Matt Chapman and Matt Olsen in the third, but failed to score.
In the third, Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright struck out the side, getting Khris Davis and Canha on called third strikes.
WAINWRIGHT MAKES START
Veteran righthander Adam Wainwright takes the mound Wednesday as the Cardinals wrap up a homestand with a game against the Oakland A's.
The game, which has been delayed by rain, was delayed further as fans celebrated with the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues. St. Louis' Pat Maroon, Ryan O'Reilly, captain Alex Pietrangelo and coach Craig Berube were on hand. So was the Stanley Cup.
In his last start, after coming off the DL with a hamstring issue, Wainwright allowed three runs on six hits in a 5 1/3-inning no decision. This season, the righthander is 5-6 with a 4.50 earned-run average.
Wednesday marks the 300th career start for Wainwright, making him the fifth pitcher in Cardinals history to hit that milestone.
He will be opposed by 26-year-old righthander Daniel Mengden, who takes over the A's rotation for Frankie Montas, who's serving an 80-game suspension for use of PEDs. Menden is 1-1 with a 5.09 ERA this season.
Hitting leadoff for the Cardinals Wednesday will be Tommy Edman, who's playing third in place of slumping Matt Carpenter. The Redbirds lineup also includes Dexter Fowler in center field. Paul Goldschmidt will bat second, with Paul DeJong in the No. 3 spot.
Following tonight's game, the Cardinals have a day off Thursday before closing out the first half of the season with three-game sets in San Diego, Seattle and San Francisco.
The All-Star Game is set for Tuesday, July 9, in Cleveland.
Following are the lineups for Wednesday's game:
CARDINALS
Tommy Edman, 3B
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
Paul DeJong, SS
Marcell Ozuna, LF
Jose Martinez, RF
Yadier Molina, C
Dexter Fowler, CF
Kolten Wong, 2B
Adam Wainwright, P
OAKLAND A's
Marcus Semien, SS
Matt Chapman, 3B
Matt Olson, 1B
Khris Davis, LF
Mark Canha, CF
Stephen Piscotty, RF
Jurickson Profar, 2B
Beau Taylor, C
Daniel Mengden, P