Acknowledging fans' 'patience,' Cardinals finalize ticket refund policies for April, May games

With a month of the season already lost and another month of postponed games expected, the Cardinals announced Wednesday a variety of plans to refund tickets or offer credit for future games to fans.

For all home games scheduled for April and through the end of May, the Cardinals are offering refunds to most fans or, for season-ticket holders, an account credit for future games. There is also a way for season-ticket buyers to request a refund on their tickets, according to the official policy of the team. For single-game tickets and theme tickets purchased with the Cardinals, many of the refunds will be done automatically and buyers could see them by the end of this week, an official with the team said.

“We know that a lot of fans are hurting out there, that there are a lot of fans that could use the money at this time,” said Bill DeWitt III, the team’s president. “And for those fans who can hold on, stick with us, we’d love to offer them a credit for use in the future. … It’s buying time for us and with our fans, who have been patient with us.”

The games covered by the new policy include all 13 home games scheduled for April, during what would have been the first two home stands of the 2020 season.

The policy also covers the five home series scheduled for May.