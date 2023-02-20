JUPITER, Fla. — Always one who took a guiding role in calling his games, even when Yadier Molina and him had what one teammate called "telepathy," Adam Wainwright is testing a new element of PitchCom this spring to see if it even picks up the pace of his games.

Instead of the catcher wearing the PitchCom device to call pitches, Wainwright wore it Monday, affixed to the outside of his glove, near his wrist.

That allowed him to call the pitch, to set the location, rock and fire.

"As soon as I get the ball back, I'll be pressing some buttons," Wainwright said.

This spring, Major League Baseball is allowing pitchers to explore and experiment with calling their own games using the tech that was first introduced to in-game play this past season. The Cardinals were the last team to adopt the use of PitchCom, but when they did both Molina and Andrew Knizner used it to relay calls to the pitcher.

The device for pitch calling is attached to the catcher's pads. The pitcher, catcher, and around two or three other fielders wear a device near their ear that relays the pitch call and location.

The purpose to short-circuit sign stealing.

The benefit, Major League Baseball has hoped, is hastening games by streamlining how pitches are called. Giving the pitcher the device to call pitches is the next step.

An official with Major League Baseball told the Post-Dispatch that several veteran pitchers requested the tech for the mound this past season, and they'll use spring training this year to determine if it's a fit for the regular season. Wainwright welcomed the chance to skip ahead from shaking off pitches to just calling them.

On Day 1 of the Cardinals' full-squad workouts of spring training and during his second live batting practice session of spring training, Wainwright called most of his pitches from the mound.

He did ask the catcher, Pedro Pages, to call a few pitches just to see where the young prospect was thinking with his progression.

Wainwright told both Knizner and new catcher Willson Contreras that they can, at any point they have a read on a hitter, wave him off the call on the PitchCom and make their own call, using the device at their knee.

At one point during his two-inning, 40-pitch outing on the back fields Monday, Wainwright stopped to chat with pitching coach Dusty Blake. He wanted Blake's opinion on whether paying attention to the pitch clock (which is broadcast on TVs at each side of the field), paying attention to the batter, and also calling the game on PitchCom was going to fracture his focus. It's something he wants to consider as they take PitchCom into games.

Blake told Wainwright that he did not close to eclipsing the 15-second pitch clock, so that it may not be an issue.

The Cardinals have the ability to use PitchCom on one field because they have one set, and if they fanned out to using it on other fields, the pitcher on each field would get the same call. As Wainwright took a break between his innings and Ryan Helsley took the mound, the veteran was warned that if he fiddled with his PitchCom device he would be calling pitches for Helsley.

Wainwright also asked hitters if they were able to hear what pitch was coming if the pitcher called it and it was said into the catcher's ear.

The hitters told him they could not, even with little crowd noise.

That did not, however, mean they didn't know what was coming.

Facing reigning MVP Paul Goldschmidt during the live BP, Wainwright lapsed into a pattern of pitches as he tried to work on his changeup. He used the same pitches in the same order to Goldschmidt, starting with a sinker that ran in and then trying, on the third pitch, to land a changeup. It's not a pitch he would throw Goldschmidt usually in that count, but he wanted to get a feel for placing the changeup on the inside part of the plate to a right-handed batter.

Goldschmidt socked it.

"You've thrown that same sequence three times," Goldschmidt said to a smiling Wainwright.

"I want to prove I can get you out with it," Wainwright replied.

— Derrick Goold

Lizard let loose in Lars' locker

Evidently word reached the Lizard King that one of his teammates did not like little varmints scurrying through his locker, so the king did as any king might and sent one of his minions into the fray.

A lizard was found resting on the hangers in Lars Nootbaar's locker after workouts Monday. It is the second time in a few days that Nootbaar has found a small lizard in his locker, though he is unsure if the second time was still the first lizard and he's just calling the locker home these days.

Nootbaar has a prime suspect for who put the small gecko there.

Allegedly it's a pitcher.

Follow the nickname.

Right-hander Miles Mikolas was nicknamed the Lizard King after eating a lizard on a dare while a minor-league player for San Diego. The nosh was caught on camera, Mikolas' meal went viral, and the nickname even appears on his Baseball-Reference.com page. Mikolas has added other names since his return to the majors with the Cardinals such as All-Star and angler.