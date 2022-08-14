Adam Wainwright was convinced he would throw a no-hitter for Cardinals, who lose in 10th

As hitter after hitter for the Milwaukee Brewers retreated to the bench unsatisfied Saturday night, the Busch Stadium crowd was feeling it. Would it be the first no-hitter pitched here by the Cardinals or anyone else since 1983 when the late Bob Forsch pulled off his second?

Adam Wainwright said he had felt it about two pitches into the game.

“I had command of everything," he said. “I thought I was going to throw a no-hitter tonight.”

Opposing 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, who was his usual overpowering self, Wainwright felt there was an occasion to which to rise.

“Tonight I had the same mentality as when we were in Toronto (facing Kevin Gausman). We're playing against a great team, against a great pitcher,” said Wainwright.

“The guy (Burnes) is a reigning Cy Young winner. Everybody thinks I'm too old — that's what I'm thinking in my mind too. I thought this was a great opportunity, to, you know, compete. I love that.

“I had good stuff, a good plan. I was executing well. I really wanted to throw a no-hitter tonight. I really did. From the first inning on I thought tonight was going to be the night.”

Wainwright finally allowed a hit, a single to longtime nemesis Andrew McCutchen, with two outs in the seventh. He gave up a game-tying, opposite-field homer to Luis Urias in the eighth. He allowed just three hits and struck out eight in nine innings.

“He got the leadoff man out every inning,” said manager Oliver Marmol. “That’s as efficient as you could possibly be.”

But there was no complete game and no win either as the Brewers scored two runs off Giovanny Gallegos in the 10th inning and held on for a 3-2 win over the Cardinals before a sixth consecutive sellout crowd at Busch, 45,905.

Again, the Brewers are one-half game back of the Cardinals in the National League Central Division race. Sunday’s winner will leave here in first place.

Wainwright chastised himself for leaving the ball in the middle of the plate to McCutchen, who is 25 for 77 in his career against Wainwright.

“At that point I'm trying to be just ‘uber’ nasty,” he said. “The last thing I want to do is throw some half-speed something up there and somebody gets a knock and then you lose the no-hitter that way. I was trying to be really focused and deliberate on executing every pitch and I just kind of overcooked it a little bit.”

There was some dialogue between the two later in the inning.

“He and I have known each other a long time,” said Wainwright. “We have the same agent and we’ve spent a couple of days hanging out a few times. You know, just a real good guy, real good baseball player, consummate pro, but he gets hits off me.

“I didn't cuss at him. I said, 'Dang it, ‘Cutch.’ You can't let me have one day. You can't let me have one thing.' And he goes, 'You threw it down the middle.' He’s right.

“I just don’t throw him good pitches.”

Catcher Yadier Molina, handling Wainwright for the 319th start, five shy of the Mickey Lolich-Bill Freehan record, said he thought Wainwright had no-hit stuff, too. “For a while,” said Molina.

For a long while.

The McCutchen hit didn’t really do any damage. The Urias home run did.

“The idea was to throw a little four-seamer down and away with a little cut," Wainwright said. "In my mind I had visualized like a first-pitch popup to right if I execute where I wanted it. I don't think it had that cut that I wanted and it wasn't down enough.

“You can’t be perfect,” Wainwright said. “You try to be, though.”

“He ambushed that fastball and he hit it pretty good,” Molina said.

Yet, Wainwright persevered into the ninth when, of all people, McCutchen would be the final hitter he faced. After a visit from Marmol, Wainwright retired McCutchen on a fly to left.

Wainwright didn’t look Marmol in the eye when the latter came to the mound. Marmol didn’t really intend to replace him anyway.

“Plus the ’82 team was here (for the 40th anniversary of a World Series title),” said Wainwright. “So I felt like it was disrespectful not to go nine.

“Those guys are legends. They’re a big reason why we try to uphold that tradition here. All those guys helped set the tone and so we’re just trying to keep it going.”

Wainwright has pitched nine innings twice this year, losing once and suffering a no-decision on Saturday.

Marmol had gambled on Friday night, employing closer Ryan Helsley for two innings. It had worked, but that meant Gallegos would be his closer if he need one Saturday.

On Saturday, Marmol gambled on pinch hitting Albert Pujols for Lars Nootbaar against left-hander Taylor Rogers with a man at first and one out in the eighth. Pujols, who has hit with authority against left-handers all season at .342 with a .970 on-base plus slugging percentage, struck out. So did Tyler O’Neill, who has been good against left-handers.

The failure here meant that Corey Dickerson, who hasn’t played much right field and who hadn’t been able to start on Saturday because of a sore left calf, had to go to right field. Two-time Gold Glover O’Neill had replaced utilityman Brendan Donovan in left field in the previous inning.

Dickerson had gone for an MRI before the game and had taken treatment until the sixth inning upon his return to the park. He said he was ready to play.

With the Brewers possessing the automatic runner at second base in extra innings, Hunter Renfroe tripled to right center out of the reach of Dickerson, who didn’t take the best route to the ball. McCutchen scored and Renfroe came home on a sacrifice fly by Kolten Wong.

Paul DeJong's single and Dylan Carlson's sacrifice fly produced a run in the Cardinals' 10th off Matt Bush. But Molina struck out and so did Tommy Edman.

Marmol said he had gone for the win with Pujols. “You’re trying to end it there,” he said. “Albert’s been crushing lefties.”

Would Nootbaar have caught Renfroe's ball? “Tough to say,” Marmol said. “Nootbaar’s a better defender. So, chances are he gets closer to it.”

Marmol said a better angle could have been taken by Dickerson. And, he reiterated that Helsley wasn’t “available.”

Afterward, Dickerson said he felt good but that Renfroe’s ball “was too far away from where I was playing. I was kind of playing in a little bit.”

The automatic runner on second base forces outfielders and coaches to rethink their strategy. Ordinarily, the outfielder might play in trying to cut down the runner at the plate.

“It depends on whether you want to concede it,” he said. “If you think you can score pretty easily, too, then you can hold them from extra-base hits.”

But, the rule “stinks,” said Dickerson, “because (the visitors) get to go first. That puts you in a hole.”

The season series is 7-7 between the two teams. This series is 1-1.

"We played a good game. They played a good game,” said Molina. “It’s about winning series from now on.

“We've got a chance to win the series. Turn the page.”

Dickerson took a slightly different view. “We’ve got two months left,” said Dickerson. “It’s one game.

“But one game matters.”