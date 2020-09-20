After another bruising day at the office for his left hand, Molina's back in Cardinals lineup vs. Bucs

PITTSBURGH — The same hand that has been whacked by a bat and bruised by a ball will still put on a mitt Sunday.
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the lineup to catch Jack Flaherty in the series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Molina had to leave Saturday night's game after being hit on the left hand with baseball -- a play that sparked the Cardinals' game-winning rally, but could have come with a costly bruise. It was the third time this week that Molina has had some trauma to the left hand, and that doesn't include the hundreds of pitches he's caught in the same stretch.
Ryan Braun hit the wrist Tuesday with his bat on a catcher's interference. A second catcher's interference on Molina followed a few days later in Pittsburgh. And at the plate Saturday night that same area -- right around his left wrist -- was drilled by a pitch.
X-Rays taken at that ballpark did not show a fracture, manager Mike Shildt said, and the plan was for their catcher to get additional exams taken Sunday morning. The lineup seems to indicate those results.
Shildt said the area where Molina was struck on Saturday proved different than where he was hit by the bat. As a result, the team was confident with the initial X-Rays and a followup check Sunday morning.
Notably absent from the Cardinals' lineup is infielder Kolten Wong, who has been dealing with a sore side. The team is trying to avoid an oblique injury or some other muscle injury to his torso that would sideline the second baseman for the remainder of the regular season, at least. Wong has been wrapped up and playing for several days since the initial injury, but he has described the need to be cautious and vigilant to avoid aggravating the soreness.
He is getting the day to rest and not push to a point where fatigue could lead to more injury, Shildt said.
Flaherty is coming off one of the worst starts of his career and into one of the most important of the season.
The righthander allowed a career-high nine runs in his start at Milwaukee. The Cardinals have pulled their record back above .500 with three consecutive wins, and they can improve to 6-4 against the Pirates in the 10-game series against the division foes this season. The Cardinals have a hold on second place in the NL Central, and that means in the final week of the regular season they only have to win to get in. At the current pace of the standings, a winning record would qualify for one of the eight playoff berths into the postseason.
A second-place finish in the division assures the Cardinals of a fifth or sixth seed into the playoffs, because the fourth seed is spoken for.
Here is the Cardinals lineup, with updates to follow:
CARDINALS
1. Edman, 2B
2. DeJong, SS
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. B. Miller, DH
5. O'Neill, LF
6. Carpenter, 3B
7. Molina, C
8. Carlson, CF
9. J. Williams, RF
Starting pitcher: Jack Flaherty, RHP (3-2, 5.52 ERA)
PIRATES
1. Reynolds, CF
2. Frazier, 2B
3. Moran, DH
4. Bell, 1B
5. Gonzalez, SS
6. Polanco, RF
7. Osuna, LF
8. Riddle, 3B
9. Murphy, C
Starting pitcher: Joe Musgrove, RHP (0-5, 5.74 ERA)
Check back throughout the afternoon and evening here at C-Beat and StlToday.com for ongoing coverage of the series finale against the Pirates at PNC Park. Down the street the Broncos are in town for what would a AFC rivalry draw, and yet there are acres and acres of empty parking lots all around the two stadiums here. Usually you hear the football crowd at the baseball park, and now -- just the circling of the Goodyear blimp.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.