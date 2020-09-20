After another bruising day at the office for his left hand, Molina's back in Cardinals lineup vs. Bucs

PITTSBURGH — The same hand that has been whacked by a bat and bruised by a ball will still put on a mitt Sunday.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the lineup to catch Jack Flaherty in the series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Molina had to leave Saturday night's game after being hit on the left hand with baseball -- a play that sparked the Cardinals' game-winning rally, but could have come with a costly bruise. It was the third time this week that Molina has had some trauma to the left hand, and that doesn't include the hundreds of pitches he's caught in the same stretch.

Ryan Braun hit the wrist Tuesday with his bat on a catcher's interference. A second catcher's interference on Molina followed a few days later in Pittsburgh. And at the plate Saturday night that same area -- right around his left wrist -- was drilled by a pitch.

X-Rays taken at that ballpark did not show a fracture, manager Mike Shildt said, and the plan was for their catcher to get additional exams taken Sunday morning. The lineup seems to indicate those results.

Shildt said the area where Molina was struck on Saturday proved different than where he was hit by the bat. As a result, the team was confident with the initial X-Rays and a followup check Sunday morning.