After dropping doubleheader to pedestrian Pirates, Cardinals face Cleveland sensation McKenzie

A home stand that gave the Cardinals every chance to gobble up a bunch of wins and strengthen their spot in the standings cratered on them Thursday with a doubleheader loss to Pittsburgh, and awaiting them as they try to climb is a pitfall of another kind.

Here comes a pitcher they've never seen before.

Cleveland righthander Triston McKenzie will make the second start of his big-league career, and his debut dazzled.

The lithe righty struck out 10 in six innings against Detroit and earned an encore as part of Cleveland's robust rotation. Despite going a few weeks without two pitchers who broke the team's COVID-19 bubble and policies, Cleveland's rotation has a 3.01 ERA, the lowest in the majors. Cleveland also has the stingiest pitching staff in the American League with a 2.86 ERA to go with an MLB-best 1.04 WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched).

The resolute force faces a listing lineup Friday.