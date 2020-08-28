After dropping doubleheader to pedestrian Pirates, Cardinals face Cleveland sensation McKenzie

A home stand that gave the Cardinals every chance to gobble up a bunch of wins and strengthen their spot in the standings cratered on them Thursday with a doubleheader loss to Pittsburgh, and awaiting them as they try to climb is a pitfall of another kind.
Here comes a pitcher they've never seen before.
Cleveland righthander Triston McKenzie will make the second start of his big-league career, and his debut dazzled.
The lithe righty struck out 10 in six innings against Detroit and earned an encore as part of Cleveland's robust rotation. Despite going a few weeks without two pitchers who broke the team's COVID-19 bubble and policies, Cleveland's rotation has a 3.01 ERA, the lowest in the majors. Cleveland also has the stingiest pitching staff in the American League with a 2.86 ERA to go with an MLB-best 1.04 WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched).
The resolute force faces a listing lineup Friday.
The Cardinals were shut out in the second game of the doubleheader Thursday, and overall in the past week they have struggled to maintain an offensive pulse. They are a ninth-inning rally away from a four-game losing streak to two of the teams with the worst records in baseball. A walk and a hit batter helped key the four-run ninth against the Royals on Wednesday night, and since they've scored four runs.
And one of those runs got a head start: In extra innings for Game 1 on Thursday, a runner started at second base, in scoring position.
They are 11 for their last 42 at-bats with a runner in scoring position.
They went two-for-13 in the doubleheader.
The Cardinals lineup has seen another shuffle of sorts with Tommy Edman getting a rare break after moving around the field to four different positions in the previous five games.
The game will be part of Major League Baseball's Jackie Robinson Day. Originally, the Cardinals were scheduled to play Jackie Robinson Day at Dodger Stadium in April, its usual day of celebration. The delayed season, the pandemic, and the shortened schedule moved the annual tribute to August.
All of the players will wear No. 42 as a tribute.
Here are the lineups for the first of a three-game interleague series:
CARDINALS
1. Wong, 2B
2. DeJong, SS
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. B. Miller, DH
5. Carpenter, 3B
6. Molina, C
7. O'Neill, LF
8. Fowler, RF
9. Carlson, CF
Starting pitcher: Daniel Ponce de Leon, RHP
CLEVELAND
1. Hernandez, 2B
2. Ramirez, 3B
3. Lindor, SS
4. Santana, 1B
5. Reyes, DH
6. Naquin, RF
7. Luplow, LF
8. Perez, C
9. DeShields, CF
Starting pitcher: Triston McKenzie, RHP
