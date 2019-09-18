Subscribe for 99¢
Cardinals rally past Reds for doubleheader sweep

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter celebrates after hitting a single to drive in the winning run against the Cincinnati Reds for a 3-2 win in the second baseball game of a doubleheader Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

Matt Carpenter will start today against Washington after being out of the lineup for five games. He will play third base and bat fifth as the Cardinals play their final home game before a seven-game road trip.

Carpenter last started the final game at Colorado last week. He is hitting .286 for his career against Nationals starter Max Scherzer.

“He’s fresh, ready to go,” manager Mike Shildt said. “He’s getting his at-bats. I’m sure not as many as he’d like. But he’s getting at-bats off the bench. His last three, four at-bats have been favorable and he looks good and in a good place. Last night he got a good swing on that fastball. He’s in a good place and ready to get out there and play.”

Carpenter is 6-for-21 against Scherzer. Marcell Ozuna also has had some success, hitting .303 against the righthander with two home runs.

However, there are more players in the lineup that have struggled against him. Dexter Fowler is 4-for-24, Paul Goldschmidt 2-for-22, Yadier Molina 1-for-14 and Kolten Wong 3-for-17.

Shildt was asked specifically about Fowler, who has struck out 12 times against Scherzer, as has Goldschmidt.

“Numbers are interesting because they do matter,” Shildt said. “I can’t say we don’t look at them. We also realize they come from different places. He could have lined out eight times. That’s part of it. The other part is Dexter is in a good place. He’s playing well and is a big part of what we’re doing at the top of the lineup.”

Tommy Edman will play right field and bat eighth. Yadier Molina gets moved to No. 6 and Paul DeJong drops to No. 7.

Adam Wainwright is on the mound for the Cardinals.

Cardinals' lineup

1. Dexter Fowler, CF

2. Kolten Wong, 2B

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Marcell Ozuna, LF

5. Matt Carpenter, 3B

6. Yadier Molina, C

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Tommy Edman, RF

9. Adam Wainwright, P

Nationals' lineup

1. Trea Turner, SS

2. Adam Easton, RF

3. Anthony Rendon, 3B

4. Juan Soto, LF

5. Howie Kendrick, 1B

6. Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B

7. Victor Robles, CF

8. Yan Gomes, 2B

9. Max Scherzer, P

Cardinals Update e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

View comments