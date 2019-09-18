Matt Carpenter will start today against Washington after being out of the lineup for five games. He will play third base and bat fifth as the Cardinals play their final home game before a seven-game road trip.
Carpenter last started the final game at Colorado last week. He is hitting .286 for his career against Nationals starter Max Scherzer.
“He’s fresh, ready to go,” manager Mike Shildt said. “He’s getting his at-bats. I’m sure not as many as he’d like. But he’s getting at-bats off the bench. His last three, four at-bats have been favorable and he looks good and in a good place. Last night he got a good swing on that fastball. He’s in a good place and ready to get out there and play.”
Carpenter is 6-for-21 against Scherzer. Marcell Ozuna also has had some success, hitting .303 against the righthander with two home runs.
However, there are more players in the lineup that have struggled against him. Dexter Fowler is 4-for-24, Paul Goldschmidt 2-for-22, Yadier Molina 1-for-14 and Kolten Wong 3-for-17.
Shildt was asked specifically about Fowler, who has struck out 12 times against Scherzer, as has Goldschmidt.
“Numbers are interesting because they do matter,” Shildt said. “I can’t say we don’t look at them. We also realize they come from different places. He could have lined out eight times. That’s part of it. The other part is Dexter is in a good place. He’s playing well and is a big part of what we’re doing at the top of the lineup.”
Tommy Edman will play right field and bat eighth. Yadier Molina gets moved to No. 6 and Paul DeJong drops to No. 7.
Adam Wainwright is on the mound for the Cardinals.
St. Louis Cardinals V Washington Nationals
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong (12) waits for his glove after grounding into a fielder's choice with two runners on base to end the fifth inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals V Washington Nationals
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) can't reach a ball hit by Washington Nationals first baseman Howie Kendrick (47) for a triple in the second inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals V Washington Nationals
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) can't reach a ball hit by Washington Nationals first baseman Howie Kendrick (47) for a triple in the second inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals V Washington Nationals
Washington Nationals third base coach Bob Henley (14) congratulates Washington Nationals first baseman Howie Kendrick (47) as he rounds third base on his solo home run in the fourth inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals V Washington Nationals
Washington Nationals bench coach Chip Hale (12) and Adam Eaton (2) high-five Washington Nationals Victor Robles (16) who scored on a double by Washington Nationals Yan Gomes (10) in the eighth inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals V Washington Nationals
Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) slides into home underneath a high throw to St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) on a single from Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) in the sixth inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals V Washington Nationals
St. Louis Cardinals Harrison Bader (48) steals second base as the throw gets past Washington Nationals second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera (13) in the sixth inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Bader went on third on the throwing error by Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes (10). Edman scored on the play. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals V Washington Nationals
Washington Nationals Victor Robles (16) scores on a double by Washington Nationals Yan Gomes (10) in the eighth inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals V Washington Nationals
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher John Gant (53) waits for St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) to take him out of the game in the eighth inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals V Washington Nationals
Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) hits a RBI sacrifice fly in the ninth inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Washington Nationals Trea Turner (7) scores. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals V Washington Nationals
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (65) leaves the mound after giving the game ball to St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) in the eight inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals V Washington Nationals
The Washington Nationals celebrate 6-2 victory over the the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals V Washington Nationals
Washington Nationals Adam Eaton (2) legs out a single hit to St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera (61) in the ninth inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals V Washington Nationals
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) rounds first base after hitting a single in the sixth inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals V Washington Nationals
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (65) throws a pitch in the seventh inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals V Washington Nationals
Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) claps after sliding into second base for a double in the sixth inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals V Washington Nationals
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) stretches with the bases loaded in the third inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals V Washington Nationals
Washington Nationals Anthony Rendon (6) and Washington Nationals Howie Kendrick (47) celebrate the Washington Nationals 6-2 victory over the the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals V Washington Nationals
Washington Nationals first baseman Howie Kendrick (47) rounds third base after hitting a solo home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) in the fourth inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals V Washington Nationals
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) walks to the dugout after striking out with the bases loaded to end the third inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals V Washington Nationals
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) throws a pitch in the first inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals V Washington Nationals
Washington Nation Howie Kendrick (47) runs home on a sacrifice fly by Washington Nationals Asdrubal Cabrera (13) in the second inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals V Washington Nationals
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) throws a pitch in the second inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals V Washington Nationals
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) fields a ball hit by Washington Nationals Juan Soto (22) to throw to first base for an out in the first inning in a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
