After four years of disappointment, Cecil is released by Cardinals

The Brett Cecil era, four years of mostly disappointment for both Cecil and the Cardinals, is over. The Cardinals released the 34-year-old reliever Wednesday afternoon in the process of paring their roster to 30 players.
Cecil, a former standout with the Toronto Blue Jays, was signed to a $30.5 million, four-year deal prior to the 2017 season. That was the only full season Cecil pitched for the Cardinals as he appeared in a career-high 73 games with a 3.88 earned run average and one save.
But a long list of injuries and ailments began to plague him after that. He had a left shoulder strain and also right foot inflammation which limited him to 40 games in 2018. In 2019, Cecil didn’t throw a pitch for the club as he dealt with carpal tunnel syndrome after he had come to camp more than 40 pounds lighter than in the previous season.
Cecil, who had the largest contract given to a Cardinals reliever, tried to come back this spring and was throwing reasonably well, in the mid-to-80s, before he suffered a hamstring injury near the end of spring training. After recovering from that, Cecil made the desperate move of changing to a sidearm delivery so as to add some deception to his pitches.
But, with deception, came lack of velocity, as Cecil barely touched 80 m.p.h. in his recent sessions. He was slated to pitch in Tuesday’s intrasquad game but, when he was warming up in the second inning, the game was stopped by rain and he didn't appear.
By taking Cecil off the 40-man roster, a spot was created to be filled probably by young righthanded reliever Kodi Whitley.
Wong out with stiff neck; Miller goes on 10-day IL
Second baseman Kolten Wong is the only regular out of the Cardinals’ projected lineup as they prepare to play the Kansas City Royals Wednesday afternoon at Busch Stadium in their lone exhibition game of the spring.
Manager Mike Shildt said Wong had a stiff neck sustained by sliding into second base on a steal attempt in Tuesday’s squad game. “Not anything that we feel like is going to prevent him from Friday (opening day),” said Shildt. “But he woke up a little stiff. Clearly don't need to push today.
Shildt doubted, though, that infielder Brad Miller, who has had right heel inflammation, would be ready and, in fact Miller was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday afternoon.
Miller ran the bases in a morning workout but Shildt said, “It wouldn’t be fair to him or us” to expect Miller to be ready, having had so few at-bats in either of the training camps. Miller might take some at-bats against righthander Giovanny Gallegos on Thursday during an optional workout and then likely report to the alternate camp in Springfield to take more at-bats before he would rejoin the team.
Catcher Andrew Knizner and outfielder Austin Dean both are likely to be on the 30-man club with Miller off. Switch-hitting Matt Wieters served as the designated hitter on Wednesday instead of Miller.
Starters Miles Mikolas and Carlos Martinez will divide most of the nine innings of pitching for the Cardinals, with Kwang Hyun Kim perhaps pitching the ninth inning as the club’s new closer. Kim, normally a starter when he pitched in Korea, said he could do away with several superstitions he had as a starter now that he’s in the bullpen. One was that he abstained from eating meat a day before he started.
Righthander John Gant also may get some time on Wednesday, especially to get out of an inning.
Kansas City, which has been hit hard by coronavirus positives, gained another one when infielder Hunter Dozier tested positive.
Shildt, asked his excitement level about playing an opponent, said, “You show up (at the park) and you see the Musial statute and it’s like, ‘All right, Stan, let’s go today. It’s game day.’’’
CARDINALS’ LINEUP
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Matt Carpenter 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Dexter Fowler rf
7. Tyler O’Neill lf
8. Matt Wieters c
9. Harrison Bader cf
RH Miles Mikolas p
KANSAS CITY LINEUP
1. Whit Merrifield 2b
2. Adalberto Mondesi ss
3. Alex Gordon lf
4. Salvador Perez c
5. Maikel Franco 3b
6. Ryan McBroom 1b
7. Franchy Cordero rf
8. Bubba Starling cf
9. Brett Phillips dh
RH Kyle Zimmer p
