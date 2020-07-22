After four years of disappointment, Cecil is released by Cardinals

The Brett Cecil era, four years of mostly disappointment for both Cecil and the Cardinals, is over. The Cardinals released the 34-year-old reliever Wednesday afternoon in the process of paring their roster to 30 players.

Cecil, a former standout with the Toronto Blue Jays, was signed to a $30.5 million, four-year deal prior to the 2017 season. That was the only full season Cecil pitched for the Cardinals as he appeared in a career-high 73 games with a 3.88 earned run average and one save.

But a long list of injuries and ailments began to plague him after that. He had a left shoulder strain and also right foot inflammation which limited him to 40 games in 2018. In 2019, Cecil didn’t throw a pitch for the club as he dealt with carpal tunnel syndrome after he had come to camp more than 40 pounds lighter than in the previous season.

Cecil, who had the largest contract given to a Cardinals reliever, tried to come back this spring and was throwing reasonably well, in the mid-to-80s, before he suffered a hamstring injury near the end of spring training. After recovering from that, Cecil made the desperate move of changing to a sidearm delivery so as to add some deception to his pitches.