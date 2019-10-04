ATLANTA—Matt Carpenter’s pinch single in the eighth inning enabled the Cardinals to tie the Atlanta Braves Thursday before they went on to beat them. But that didn’t get Carpenter into Friday’s lineup for Game 2 of the National League Division Series.
Tommy Edman is at third, Dexter Fowler in right and Harrison Bader is in center. The only change is that Kolten Wong, who had two key hits on Thursday, will hit sixth and Paul DeJong seventh against Atlanta’s Mike Foltynewicz.
Wong is five for 11 with a homer against Foltynewicz and DeJong three for 10 with a home run. Carpenter is three for 12, also with a home run against Foltynewicz, and Bader is two for four with a triple.
Jack Flaherty, 1-1 with a 2.25 earned run average against the Braves this season, will make his postseason debut for the Cardinals after compiling a dazzling 0.91 ERA in the second half of the season.
Flaherty’s career ERA at SunTrust Park, however, is 6.75 over two starts.
Atlanta has added veteran righthander Julio Teheran to its roster to replace reliever Chris Martin, who suffered an oblique strain as he was preparing to face Paul Goldschmidt in the eighth inning of Thursday’s game.
This proved to be an important loss for the Braves, who then called on Luke Jackson, who surrendered a home run to Goldschmidt and then another run after that on Carpenter’s hit.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler rf
2. Tommy Edman 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Kolten Wong 2b
7. Paul DeJong ss
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Jack Flaherty p
ATLANTA LINEUP
1. Ronald Acuna Jr. cf
2. Ozzie Albies 2b
3. Freddie Freeman 1b
4. Josh Donaldson 3b
5. Nick Markakis lf
6. Matt Joyce rf
7. Brian McCann c
8. Dansby Swanson ss
9. Mike Foltynewicz p