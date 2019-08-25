The visiting Rockies took the lead in the top of the first Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium, getting one-out hits from Trevor Story and Nolan Arenado and then getting a run-scoring single up the middle from Yonder Alonso with two outs.
The Cards' Michael Wacha avoided further damage by picking up his second strikeout to end the first inning.
LENGTHY RAIN DELAY STARTS THE DAY
The Cardinals will be going for a four-game series sweep Sunday as they wrap up a homestand against the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium.
The game was delayed 2 hours and 35 minutes by rain and started at 3:50 p.m.
The Cardinals, who began the day leading the Chicago Cubs by 1½ games in the Central Division, have won three in a row, six of seven and 12 of their last 15. They play Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in Milwaukee.
Righthander Michael Wacha gets the start on Sunday. The veteran is 6-6 with a 5.22 ERA but has thrown better in recent outings. He threw five solid innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs in a 2-1 loss at Cincinnati on Aug. 15 and worked four shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out five on Aug. 20 as the Cardinals came on strong to beat the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 9-4.
He will be opposed Sunday by Colorado righthander Antonio Senzatela (8-7, 6.29), who's being recalled from Triple A Albuquerque, where he's spent the last month working on his control issues.
WONG BANGED UP, BUT ENCOURAGED
After fouling a ball of his big toe on Saturday night, second baseman Kolten Wong was using a cart to get around the clubhouse on Sunday.
“Glad to find out there was no fracture,” he said before Sunday's game. “I feel better today, so hopefully it just keeps making progress. There's a little toe wrap on it (because) there's still a little blood. (The cart) is helping me get around without showing too much pain. It's kind of fun using this thing; I came down that slope a little hot and it kinda scared me, so I'll take it easy.
“Last night was a tough, tough night. Today, I'll do a little rehab and tomorrow we'll see where I stand and go from there.”
At this point, it's not likely that Wong will play in Milwaukee.
“Obviously, I'm going to try and get back as fast as I can,'' said Wong, who's hitting .272 with nine homers, 48 RBIs and 17 steals. “But with a hole in my toe ...”
Manager Mike Shildt added: “We don't have a time table. It's been less than 24 hours (so) a lot of things, medically, need to clear up. ... We'll get more clarity on it. Good news that there's no fracture, so now it's just see how he heals and is able to move around.”
Shildt continued: “We want to give it an opportunity to heal and get him back as soon as possible, as soon as he's capable.So we'll weigh what that looks like here and get a better idea today.”
With Wong out Sunday, Tommy Edman moves to second and Matt Carpenter will play third.
“It's a great opportunity for Carp to get back; he was playing anyway,'' Shildt said. “Look forward to seeing him play.”
BADER THRIVING IN RETURN
Center fielder Harrison Bader is three for 12 (.250) since his return from AAA Memphis. But in those five games, he has a triple, a home run, three RBIs, five runs scored and seven walks, including at least one in each game.
“I think he's letting the game come to him,'' Shildt said. “The walks are really important. They're a representation that t gets you on base and allows us to score more runs. There are a lot of residual benefits to drawing a walk — not that we're looking for walks all the time — but it also speaks to the fact that you're being patient and letting the game come to you, which is what Harrison is doing. He was getting himself out; you're going to make outs, but really, the question you have to ask yourself is are you getting yourself out or is the guy earning it? And right now, Harrison's clearly making people earn it and when you make another guy earn it, you have more chance to get the walks and do damage like he did last night with the big two-run homer.”
LEONE HEALTHY AGAIN
Another player just back from Memphis, reliever Dominic Leone has excelled as well. On Thursday, he picked up the win in relief of Miles Mikolas with a 1-2-3 inning. On Saturday, he had another perfect inning, striking out the side in the ninth of a 6-0 win.
“Very crisp. We've seen him throw the ball well and that's as well as he's thrown the ball,” Shildt said. “He's threw the ball as well as anybody can throw it. He's controlling counts, hitting his spots, good velocity, good life on the ball, good sharp secondary ... very impressive.”
Shildt said a big part of his success is tied to Leone's return to full health.
“I think we probably, myself included, we underestimated that (nerve problem Leone dealt with),'' the manager said. “Guys come back and they're healthy, but there's still a residual to get back in the competition and also there's still some feel there. When you have something that's fairly significant — that was a fairly significant injury that he had — it just takes some time to get back, back to who you really are.”
Sunday's lineup:
CARDINALS
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Tommy Edman, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Matt Carpenter, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Michael Wacha, P
COLORADO ROCKIES
1. Charlie Blackmon, LF
2. Trevor Story, SS
3. Nolan Arenado, 3B
4. Ryan McMahon, 2B
5. Yonder Alonso, 1B
6. Tony Wolters, C
7. Yonathan Daza, LF
8. Garrett Hampson, CF
9. Antonio Senzatela, P