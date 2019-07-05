SAN FRANCISCO • The Cardinals’ Jose Martinez starred as a designated hitter in Seattle earlier this week and now finds himself back in right field Friday night as the Cardinals return to National League play against the San Francisco Giants in their final series before the All-Star break.
Martinez, who was four for 12 with two homers at Seattle, will hit second behind instant hero Tommy Edman, who will be at third base. Dexter Fowler, who hit a home run in Seattle on Thursday, will man center field in Oracle Park, which has a huge outfield in right and center.
But the Cardinals have a sinkerballer going in Dakota Hudson so fly balls may not be an issue and Harrison Bader won’t play center, at least at the start of the game.
Matt Wieters, who had a big day on Thursday with a home run and a game-saving play on a potential wild pitch, will catch for a second day in succession instead of Yadier Molina, who has not been advertised as being hurt.
The Cardinals’ bench will have a bit of a different look. Lefthanded-hitting Rangel Ravelo, batting .323 at Memphis with nine homers and 18 doubles, has been recalled and right-hitting Lane Thomas has been sent back. Ravelo was one for six in an earlier trial with the Cardinals while Thomas was four for 13 in two trips to the big leagues this year.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Tommy Edman 3b
2. Jose Martinez rf
3. Paul DeJong ss
4. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
5. Tyler O’Neill lf
6. Dexter Fowler cf
7. Matt Wieters c
8. Kolten Wong 2b
9. Dakota Hudson p