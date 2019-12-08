Subscribe now!
Opening Day at Busch Stadium

Ted Simmons, a member of the Cardinals' Hall of Fame. waves to fans during opening-day festivities on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Busch Stadium. (Colter Peterson, Post-Dispatch file photo)

 Colter Peterson

The wait had been 25 years for Ted Simmons.

After the former Cardinals star, one of the top-hitting catchers and switch-hitters of all time, had been knocked off the baseball writers’ Hall of Fame ballot after just one election in 1994 and after he had failed to gain enough favor in three different veterans’ elections, the 70-year-old Simmons finally received the ultimate individual prize for a player Sunday.

The Hall of Fame’s Modern Era electorate, in an announcement emanating from the baseball winter meetings in San Diego, gave Simmons at last 75 percent of the vote and and Simmons joined former players' association executive director Marvin Miller  as new members of the Hall who will be inducted next July 26 in Cooperstown, N.Y.

The last time, the Modern Era veterans’ committee had met two years ago, Simmons missed by one vote of election. Miller will be inducted posthumously. 

Simmons had 2,472 career hits overall to go with 1,389 runs batted in and a .285 average, with 1,908 of those hits as a catcher, which is fourth on the all-time list. The 2,472 hits overall rank second behind Hall of Famer Pudge Rodriguez for any player who had catcher among his primary positions.

From 1971-80, Simmons averaged .301 with a .367 on-base percentage. He finished in the top 10 a combined 15 times in either batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage, compared to Hall of Fame catchers Carlton Fisk (nine times), Johnny Bench (six) and Gary Carter (four).

From 1972-78, a span of seven seasons, Simmons played 150 or more games, almost of them as a catcher. For his career he drew 855 walks and struck out only 694 times, never more than 57 in a season.

His best offensive year with the Cardinals was 1975 when he drove in 100 runs and batted .332, second in the National League.

Added to his 13 seasons in a Cardinals uniform, Simmons played five years with the Milwaukee Brewers, homering twice in St. Louis in the 1982 World Series, his only Series appearance, and three years as a part-timer with the Atlanta Braves, for whom he scouts today.

And some of you will remember him as the general manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the last time the Pirates made it to the National League championship series in 1992. He had to give up that job the next year because of heart problems but stayed in the game, mostly as a scout although he was a bench coach for San Diego and Milwaukee. Prior to moving to Pittsburgh, Simmons was in charge of player development for the Cardinals and later he had the same job with San Diego.

Elected to the Cardinals’ Hall of Fame in 2015, Simmons took the next step—a big one—on Sunday. For Ted Simmons, life begins anew at 70.

He will be honored at the 62nd St. Louis Baseball Writers' dinner on Jan. 19 at the Marriott Grand Hotel.

The others on the 10-man Modern Era ballot were Steve Garvey, Tommy John, Thurman Munson, Don Mattingly, Dave Parker, Dwight Evans and Lou Whitaker.

