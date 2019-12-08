The wait had been 25 years for Ted Simmons.
After the former Cardinals star, one of the top-hitting catchers and switch-hitters of all time, had been knocked off the baseball writers’ Hall of Fame ballot after just one election in 1994 and after he had failed to gain enough favor in three different veterans’ elections, the 70-year-old Simmons finally received the ultimate individual prize for a player Sunday.
The Hall of Fame’s Modern Era electorate, in an announcement emanating from the baseball winter meetings in San Diego, gave Simmons at last 75 percent of the vote and and Simmons joined former players' association executive director Marvin Miller as new members of the Hall who will be inducted next July 26 in Cooperstown, N.Y.
The last time, the Modern Era veterans’ committee had met two years ago, Simmons missed by one vote of election. Miller will be inducted posthumously.
Simmons had 2,472 career hits overall to go with 1,389 runs batted in and a .285 average, with 1,908 of those hits as a catcher, which is fourth on the all-time list. The 2,472 hits overall rank second behind Hall of Famer Pudge Rodriguez for any player who had catcher among his primary positions.
From 1971-80, Simmons averaged .301 with a .367 on-base percentage. He finished in the top 10 a combined 15 times in either batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage, compared to Hall of Fame catchers Carlton Fisk (nine times), Johnny Bench (six) and Gary Carter (four).
From 1972-78, a span of seven seasons, Simmons played 150 or more games, almost of them as a catcher. For his career he drew 855 walks and struck out only 694 times, never more than 57 in a season.
His best offensive year with the Cardinals was 1975 when he drove in 100 runs and batted .332, second in the National League.
Added to his 13 seasons in a Cardinals uniform, Simmons played five years with the Milwaukee Brewers, homering twice in St. Louis in the 1982 World Series, his only Series appearance, and three years as a part-timer with the Atlanta Braves, for whom he scouts today.
And some of you will remember him as the general manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the last time the Pirates made it to the National League championship series in 1992. He had to give up that job the next year because of heart problems but stayed in the game, mostly as a scout although he was a bench coach for San Diego and Milwaukee. Prior to moving to Pittsburgh, Simmons was in charge of player development for the Cardinals and later he had the same job with San Diego.
Elected to the Cardinals’ Hall of Fame in 2015, Simmons took the next step—a big one—on Sunday. For Ted Simmons, life begins anew at 70.
He will be honored at the 62nd St. Louis Baseball Writers' dinner on Jan. 19 at the Marriott Grand Hotel.
The others on the 10-man Modern Era ballot were Steve Garvey, Tommy John, Thurman Munson, Don Mattingly, Dave Parker, Dwight Evans and Lou Whitaker.
THE CASE FOR TED SIMMONS
Editors note: Two years ago, columnist Benjamin Hochman made the case for Ted Simmons in the Hall of Fame. This year, the voters listened. Here was the case.
Yes. Ted Simmons should be in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Right away, it's easy to say – if Simmons is a Hall of Famer, wouldn't he already be in the Hall of Fame? Fair. But the voters previously misjudged the Cardinals catcher. Yes, numerous smart baseball writers did this.
Now, a generation later, Simmons has a new chance to go into Cooperstown, via the Modern Baseball Era Committee's 10-person Hall of Fame ballot, to be voted on Dec. 10. Let's look at why Simmons is deserving.
WHERE SIMMONS RANKS ALL-TIME
The baseball historian Jay Jaffe authored “The Cooperstown Casebook,” which makes meticulous explanations for players unfairly deemed unworthy. Simmons, an eight-time All-Star, should be in. Jaffe invented the JAWS ratings. Essentially, JAWS is the one-stop shopping statistic for Hall of Fame worthiness.
JAWS determined that Ted Simmons was the 10th best catcher — ever.
Ever!
As of 2017, there were 15 catchers in the Hall of Fame.
AT THE PLATE: NUMBERS FAVOR SIMMONS
Simmons, who played in games from 1968-88, finished with 2,472 hits and 248 homers, while hitting a career .285 with a .348 on-base-percentage.
The 2,472 hits are the second-most of any player who played mostly catcher (behind Ivan Rodriguez). And when Simmons retired, the 2,472 hits were the fourth-most ever by a switch hitter.
He tallied 1,908 hits strictly as a catcher — and even that is the fourth-most hits for a catcher.
ONE OF NL'S BEST PLAYERS IN THE 1970'S
The historian Jaffe zeroed in on Simmons' era – notably the 1971-80 seasons in which Simmons was the Cardinals' starting catcher (after 1980, he feuded with new boss Whitey Herzog and was shipped to Milwaukee).
OK, so from 1971-80, 10 full seasons, Simmons hit .301 with a .367 on-base-percentage.
That is really, really good for a catcher.
That is really, really good for anyone.
His 44.6 Wins Above Replacement in that era were 11th best in the majors.
His 131 OPS+ was 16th-best in the majors.
'SLASH' STATS DON'T LIE
I particularly like the following comparisons:
There are three “slash” stats -- batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.
Simmons finished in the top-10 of those a combined 15 times.
Johnny Bench? Six times.
Gary Carter? Four times.
Carlton Fisk? Nine times.
The other three are in Cooperstown.
BEHIND THE PLATE: GOOD, NOT GREAT
Now, Simmons' defense was good, not great. That became the narrative. But modern advance stats show that he wasn't as bad as earmarked. Yes, they stole on him a lot late. And he dealt with passed ball issues early on in his career. But he was also valiant back there.
Ron Fimrite captured the essence of Simmons in a 1978 Sports Illustrated profile. In that piece, Fimrite quoted Tim McCarver, the ex-Card then with the Phillies: “Sometimes I think the Cardinals are trying to kill him, catching him in all those games in that St. Louis heat. If they caught him 130 games instead of 150, he'd hit .360.
"What can you say about a man who switch-hits and has no weaknesses at the plate? He can wait on the curveball, and he's quick enough to get around on the fastball. If he played in Cincinnati, where the ball really carries, he'd hit from 30 to 35 home runs, the way Bench does. He plays in Death Valley and still hits more than 20."
TREATED LIKE A 'MINOR STAR'
In a recent piece for MLB.com, the fantastic writer Joe Posnanski made a case for Simmons: “Because of Bench, Fisk and Carter -- three of the greatest catchers in baseball history -- along with Thurman Munson for a time, Simmons was always viewed as more of a minor star. If his prime had been in the 1960s, for instance, he probably would have had a few years as the game's best catcher. In the '90s, he probably would have been thought of in the class of Mike Piazza.”
WHY IS SIMMONS AN AFTERTHOUGHT?
Because Simmons played on a lot of average Cardinals teams, he often gets overlooked. Even by fans. For a franchise with stars from the winners in the '60s, '80s, and '00s, the “good” player from the bad '70s is kind of just an afterthought.
Which stinks. It's a wrong that deserves righting.