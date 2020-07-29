Against familiar lefty Hill, Cardinals give lineup a right twist, start Ravelo at DH

MINNEAPOLIS — As the Cardinals started to realize the likelihood of trading Jose Martinez to Tampa Bay in a deal that centered, for them, around lefty prospect Matthew Liberatore, they had to quickly pull back on another deal they were close to finalizing.

The Cardinals had agreed with a team in the KBO for Rangel Ravelo. The corner infielder would have a chance to make some additional money abroad, and he would have a surefire, guaranteed role.

With Martinez on the move, the Cardinals now had that for him.

They eased back on the deal with the team from the KBO, talked to Ravelo about sticking with them, and soon after completed the deal with the Rays. They got the desired lefty, and in exchange they also made something of a pledge to Ravelo -- that he would have a place in the majors this season. The added spot on the roster and his ability to pinch hit seemed like a good fit, and with Martinez on the way to the American League the Cardinals had the need of a righthanded pinch-hitter.

Or, a deterrent for lefthanded pitchers.

They're putting that to use Wednesday.