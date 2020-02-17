Ailing Cardinals pitcher Mikolas may have different treatment for sore forearm

JUPITER, Fla.—With righthander Miles Mikolas’ right forearm discomfort neither worsening nor improving, according to Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, different measures may be tried, Shildt said.

“We got to a certain place and that baseline didn’t move,” Shildt said. “We’re at a point in the season where let’s think about other opportunities that can allow us to move it in a positive to non-threatening situation. So that’s what we’re finalizing.”

Mikolas, who received a platelet-rich plasma injection after last season which he finished at 9-14, may have to have another one, a source said. The 31-year-old Mikolas, after meeting with trainers and doctors following Monday’s first full-scale Cardinals workout of the spring, would neither confirm nor deny that.

“I don’t know,” said Mikolas. “I would hate for you to assume and then make the mother-of-all-assumption mistakes but. . .

“You can say whatever you want and you may or may not be right because I can’t say anything until they announce it,” Mikolas said, pleasantly.