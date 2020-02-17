You are the owner of this article.
Ailing Cardinals pitcher Mikolas may have different treatment for sore forearm
Rain shows during Saturday workout at Spring Training

Miles Mikolas (39) works out with pitchers and catchers on Saturday at St. Louis Cardinals spring training in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

JUPITER, Fla.—With righthander Miles Mikolas’ right forearm discomfort neither worsening nor improving, according to Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, different measures may be tried, Shildt said.

“We got to a certain place and that baseline didn’t move,” Shildt said. “We’re at a point in the season where let’s think about other opportunities that can allow us to move it in a positive to non-threatening situation. So that’s what we’re finalizing.”

Mikolas, who received a platelet-rich plasma injection after last season which he finished at 9-14, may have to have another one, a source said. The 31-year-old Mikolas, after meeting with trainers and doctors following Monday’s first full-scale Cardinals workout of the spring, would neither confirm nor deny that.

“I don’t know,” said Mikolas. “I would hate for you to assume and then make the mother-of-all-assumption mistakes but. . .

“You can say whatever you want and you may or may not be right because I can’t say anything until they announce it,” Mikolas said, pleasantly.

Neither Mikolas nor a Cardinals source said, however, that they expected any surgery to be involved. Shildt said there should be some announcement on Mikolas’ next step either Tuesday or “Wednesday, at the latest.”

Mikolas said, “It doesn’t feel any worse. I haven’t been doing much and I haven’t attempted to throw so I really couldn’t tell if it felt any better.”

On Thursday, Mikolas had thrown his only official bullpen session of the spring but was shut down after feeling discomfort in his flexor tendon. He did not take his next scheduled bullpen session on Saturday.

Mikolas is in the first year of a $68 million, four-year extension signed last spring. 

