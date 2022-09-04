Albert Pujols shatters scoreless tie vs. Cubs with pinch-hit homer for No. 695

The inning unfolded just right for Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol to make the move he regretted not doing at Wrigley Field.

In the eighth inning of Sunday's season finale against the Chicago Cubs, the Cardinals faced a left-handed reliever on the mound, and there, assured of getting at-bat against that reliever, was the potential pinch-hit Albert Pujols as the third batter in the inning.

Let the record show, Pujols' last career swing against the Cubs was more than fitting — it was the winner.

Pujols' 695th career homer broke a 0-0 tie in the eight inning and vaulted the Cardinals toward a 2-0 victory at Busch Stadium. When Cubs manager Dave Ross elected not to use the open base for an intentional walk and allowed his pitcher to "attack" the three-time MVP, Pujols drilled a 0-1 pitch from Cubs reliever Brandon Hughes into the left-field bleachers above the bullpen. The homer was his second pinch-hit homer of the season, the seventh of his career.

The swing put him one home run shy of tying Alex Rodriguez for the fourth-most all-time on the career list.

It also gave him a fitting punctuation for his career against the archrival Cubs.

When the Cardinals visited Wrigley Field a few weeks ago, Pujols did not appear in the teams' final game of the season at Friendly Confines. In his office after the Cardinals' win, Marmol said he missed the chance to use Pujols and that ate at him. He called it one of the non-moves made this season that he would regret because it kept Pujols from getting that one last shot at a ballpark where "he had done a lot of damage" in his career.

Neither Pujols or catcher Yadier Molina were in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale. But in the eighth, as Hughes warmed up, the opportunity to use Pujols came into view.

Outfielder Lars Nootbaar was due up third in the inning.

The three-batter minimum meant that Hughes, replacing starter Marcus Stroman, would have to face that spot in the Cardinals order. Marmol initially sent up switch-hitter Dylan Carlson to stand in the on-deck circle. Once it became clear who was going to replace Hughes if the inning got that far, Marmol had Pujols tag in and Carlson return to the dugout.

Tommy Edman greased the inning with a one-out double to put a runner in scoring position for Pujols.

As Pujols came to the plate, a sellout crowd of 46,642 came to its feet.

Out came the phones to record the at-bat.

They all captured a video keepsake.