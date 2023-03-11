JUPITER, Fla. — With that first Grapefruit League appearance in two years out of the way, Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty begins the steady, scheduled process of preparing for his start in that first week of the regular season.

Enter the defending champs.

Again.

The Cardinals' right-hander will get his chance to pitch deep into game — five, six innings has been the target for this turn through the rotation — and do so against the Houston Astros at their Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. This will be Flaherty's second consecutive start against the Astros, though he'll face some (not all) of the top-line hitters because of the location of the game.

Alex Bregman and Jose Abreu, an MVP runnerup and an MVP winner, respectively, are in the Astros' lineup.

Following a night game Friday, the Cardinals have a "show and go" plan for Saturday. That is, they'll have a later report time to the Roger Dean Stadium complex, depart shortly before the start of the game in West Palm Beach, Fla., and when they arrive (show) they'll be ready to start the game (go).

Alec Burleson (ankle) returns to the lineup after missing a couple of days to rest his sore foot. There was not an event that led to the tenderness, rather it's a discomfort he's had before and managed.

Willson Contreras starts behind the plate to catch Flaherty.

Prospect Jordan Walker, who went four-for-four with two home runs in his last visit to West Palm Beach, will bat cleanup.

Walker has appeared in 10 spring games and has at least two hits in five of them. He had two singles in the Cardinals' victory against the Mets on Friday night.

Flaherty walked the first batter he faced on the main stage this spring and then found the feel for his slider and blitzed through the remainder of his start. He said afterward that he saw the outing as a chance to set a "tone" and also "remind everyone" how he pitches when he's healthy. Flaherty's recovery from outings such as games and live batting practice sessions have been seamless, normal ... comforting.

There were some around the team eager to see how this two-week stretch looked around the clubhouse with the young pitchers and Flaherty being the elder statesman.

He remarked that it's his first time in Cardinals camp without Adam Wainwright in the clubhouse and he expected some pitchers to look to him for an example.

That means he's not just setting a tone from the mound.

That guiding role is one Flaherty has sought within the clubhouse.

Wainwright and Miles Mikolas are away in Arizona to compete with Team USA for the World Baseball Classic. Wainwright starts Game 1 of the pool play for the U.S. team late Saturday night. He'll face Great Britain, making him the first major-league pitcher with a chance to pitch against Britain and in Britain in the same year.

And here is the lineup:

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Dylan Carlson, CF

3. Willson Contreras, C

4. Jordan Walker, LF

5. Nolan Gorman, DH

6. Paul DeJong, SS

7. Juan Yepez, 1B

8. Alec Burleson, RF

9. Taylor Motter, 3B

Starting pitcher: Jack Flaherty, RHP

Check back throughout the day here at StlToday.com for coverage of the Cardinals' visit to West Palm Beach to face the Astros. There will, per usual, be expanded and exclusive coverage of the Cardinals, their camp, and their exhibition game online and in the pages of the Post-Dispatch.