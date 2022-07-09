All-Star Goldschmidt says Cardinals need something extra to reverse fortunes

All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt made it clear after the Cardinals’ third shutout in a week that he didn’t mean the Cardinals should start “swinging for the fences.” But he did say the team, himself included, needed to drive the ball more, as in extra-base hits.

“Any time you’re not scoring, you’re not getting extra-base hits,” said Goldschmidt. “But, it’s really hard to string together hits when you’re facing power arms.”

Having scored just two runs over the past 39 innings, excluding the rule-book runs in extra innings against Atlanta on Thursday, the Cardinals have had just five doubles and no homers in those 39 innings.

The victim Friday night at Busch Stadium was Adam Wainwright, nearly 41 years old, who twirled his first complete game as a 40-year-old and first by a Cardinals 40-year-old starter in 42 years, or since new Hall of Famer Jim Kaat, 41, tossed six for the Cardinals in 1980 after joining the team.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Wainwright is one of three Cardinals, joining Hall of Famer Jesse “Pop” Haines and Murry Dickson to have thrown complete games in their 20s, 30s and 40s for the team although Dickson went away to Pittsburgh and Philadelphia between the ages of 31 and 39.

But Wainwright’s complete game on Friday in a spiffy 2 hours 23 minutes after a 56-minute rain delay at the start netted him only a 2-0 loss to Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies.

“It’s incredible what he’s doing,” said Goldschmidt. “He’s one of the best I’ve ever been around—not just on the field.”

Wainwright said, “I wouldn’t be playing if I didn’t think I was still really good at this game. If I thought I wasn’t going to be good anymore, I’d just go home and be a good dad, a good husband. I feel like I can still pitch. It’s not surprising me. That’s what I expected—to go out and pitch well.”

Wainwright also has had complete games in three decades for the Cardinals but, as far as complete games in the three decades of his own life, Wainwright smiled and said, “There won’t be a fourth.”

The last complete game by a 40-year-old had been by Toronto’s R.A. Dickey in 2015.

But Wainwright, who will turn 41 in August, said, “Age is clearly a factor where I can’t reach back and get 93 or 94 (miles an hour) whenever I want to any more, which would be really nice to have. That would be great.

“But the way I feel is better than I felt four or five years ago.”

Wainwright had been here before. A year ago April, he lost to Wheeler and the Phillies at Busch 2-1 while pitching a complete game, which was marred by two home runs from first baseman Rhys Hoskins. On Friday, in Wainwright’s 103-pitch, four-hit masterpiece, it was two home runs by Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, off a “terrible” cutter in the fourth and a curveball in the eighth.

“This was déjà vu,” said Wainwright. “I finally got Hoskins out, but Bohm got me.” Hoskins had been seven for 11 against Wainwright in their careers with three home runs until Wainwright fanned him twice on Friday.

Wheeler pitched eight innings in the win here last year and seven on Friday night, matching the seven shutout innings he tossed at Wainwright in a 4-0 win in Philadelphia on Sunday night.

“He’s pitched good against us” said Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol. “He’s also pitched good against every other team.”

So, counting an Atlanta shutout, started by Max Fried on Wednesday night, that’s three shutouts in the past six games and nine for the season for the Cardinals, who have dropped seven out of nine overall. Wainwright is 6-7 now and has won just once in his past eight starts.

“Man, he pitched great,” said Goldschmidt. “It stinks, you know.

"But, in order to win, we’ve got to find a way to score—especially the way he pitched both games against Wheeler. This last week has been a rough week for us. We just haven’t played our best baseball.

“When we’re good, we’re getting extra-base hits. We’re driving the ball. There’s still going to be strikeout stuff. But, a two-out double, or just a solo homer. . . over the last week, that’s what we’re missing.”

Wheeler stopped the Cardinals on 54 pitches for the first five innings but the next two forced him to throw 43 and the Cardinals finally had something going for them. Wheeler, who had seemed to turn his ankle on the mound in the second inning but stayed in, was out of the game after seven.

“I’d like him out of the game all the time,” said Marmol. But the Phillies’ bullpen held, with the help of left fielder Kyle Schwarber, who made a jumping catch off pinch hitter Albert Pujols in the ninth before Schwarber hit the left-field wall.

A week ago Saturday, the Cardinals had four homers in a row in the first inning of a game at Philadelphia. That opposing pitcher, Kyle Gibson, will be on the mound on Saturday afternoon here against Dakota Hudson. So there is that.

“I don’t think the at-bats have been bad,” said Goldschmidt. “But it’s just obvious that we haven’t been driving the ball consistently. When we do, we’ll start scoring.

“We’ve been good offensively for most of the year. This last week. . . obviously not.”

The complete game was the second for the Cardinals this season. They have won neither. Miles Mikolas went eight innings in 2-1 loss at Tampa Bay on June 9.

Marmol was dogged in his defense of his team afterward. “I don’t think anything’s going wrong,” he said. “You tell me who’s under-performing. Guys are giving their best shot and playing to their capabilities.

“You look at this stretch. We’re playing some pretty damn good teams.”

The Cardinals are missing three injured regulars—outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Harrison Bader and catcher Yadier Molina. Hits, especially clutch hits, have been hard to come by.

“Yeah, you’re missing O’Neill. You’re missing Bader. You’re missing several guys who have contributed to your offense on a nightly basis,” Marmol said. “But, when they’re not here, I don’t think of them. I think about how we can get the guys who are here to perform and get better daily.

“I would summarize it this way,” said Marmol. “We’ve seen some pretty good arms. You can call it clutch hits. You can call it whatever you want. At the end of the day, our guys are playing to their best of their capability.”

The Cardinals are about halfway through a stretch of 17 games in 17 days to end the first half. Tied with Washington, they have played the most games in the league at 86. “Fatigue’s a big part of it,” said Marmol.

“You’re wanting to take your best shot which means you’re putting your regulars out there on a nightly basis to make up for having guys out of the lineup. Over time, that takes its toll--where you start to wear down a little bit.”

But Marmol said, “I’m not ready to react too quickly to a whole lot. I’ll sleep tonight, wake up, put a lineup together to compete tomorrow. I don’t look at is a skid, that we’ve lost ‘x’ amount of games. It’s how do we win tomorrow?”