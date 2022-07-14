All-Star Ryan Helsley is unavailable and Cardinals bullpen can't hold off Dodgers

Adam Wainwright probably never felt so poorly in pitching shutout ball as he did Wednesday night at Busch Stadium.

Wainwright blanked the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have the best record in the National League, for 5 1/3 innings. But it took him 114 pitches and he wasn’t able to finish what he started, which he did in his last start even though he was beaten.

Wainwright didn’t suffer the loss on Wednesday in a brutal 7-6 comeback loss to the Dodgers but he might as well have.

“I could have been more efficient today,” said Wainwright. “They were very selective.

“We made pitches when we needed to,” said Wainwright, speaking in the plural, but speaking of himself. “We just made too many pitches. I should have got outs quicker.”

The Cardinals’ bullpen, with the exception of Packy Naughton, who bailed Wainwright out of a sixth-inning jam, was awful.

Drew VerHagen, just off the injured list, started the ball rolling in the wrong direction, allowing a two-run homer to Will Smith following a single to Freddie Freeman in the seventh inning. Those hits came off fastballs after VerHagen had made All-Stars Mookie Betts and Trea Turner look bad as he fanned them on sliders.

After the first two outs, VerHagen suddenly threw five consecutive four-seam fastballs, one of which left the ball park. Asked well after the game if the catcher (Andrew Knizner) or VerHagen was at fault, manager Oliver Marmol said, quietly, “I’ll find out.”

Earlier he had said, “Pitch selection was not the play. You spin those two guys and make them look silly and then you throw three or four straight fastballs to Freeman and then a fastball to Smith. If a pitch is working, you stick with it.”

Lefthander Genesis Cabrera, whose velocity is down a bit after his time on the COVID-related injury list, was ineffective and, so was Junior Fernandez, pitching for the third day in succession. That added up to three runs in the eighth and it was 6-5.

This brings us to pre-game conversations between manager, pitching coach and pitchers after the last group has thrown in the outfield before the game and what their availability might be. Among those ruled out for Wednesday’s game were Jordan Hicks and Johan Oviedo, both of whom had thrown multiple innings on Tuesday in a 7-6 win by the Cardinals, who almost blew that one, too.

And also ruled out was All-Star reliever Ryan Helsley, who Marmol said would have been pitching five days of seven in the past week. Marmol, pitching coach Mike Maddux and Helsley have been careful collectively trying to keep the hard-throwing right-hander healthy and rested after he had off-season surgeries on his elbow and his knee.

“He definitely would have been in if he had been available,” Marmol said. “If a player says he’s down for the day, you respect it.''

That left it to Giovanny Gallegos or T.J. McFarland to work the ninth with a one-run lead and Marmol chose Gallegos, even though the right-hander had needed 23 pitches before he could close down Tuesday’s win. He threw 28 more on Wednesday night as the Dodgers had a leadoff double by Justin Turner in the ninth and caught a break when, after a single by Cody Bellinger, pinch runner Austin Barnes, who slipped between third and home, was able to scramble back to third ahead of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt’s cutoff throw to third baseman Nolan Arenado, who had hustled to get back to the bag.

Bellinger alertly made second on the play and both would come around to score on a sacrifice fly by Max Muncy, who saw more than 30 pitches without an official at-bat (he had four walks) and a single by Hanser Alberto.

“It's the biggest win of the year,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “Wainwright was typical Wainwright. Making, pitches, throwing up zeroes. I thought we did a great job getting him out of the game, not getting him to finish six to get to their (bull) pen. I know their ‘pen has been taxed, so to get to their ‘pen was big.”

Marmol said, for the most part, he had been pleased with his bullpen. “It’s easy to sit there and get on them. The reality of it is that a lot of people watching right now aren’t as good as those guys at their jobs,” said Marmol.

“They just don’t have people writing about it daily.”

Asked whether Gallegos (2-4) would have his role re-evaluated, Marmol said, “What’s your replacement?"

Marmol then went into detail about the conversations the coaching staff has with relief pitchers on a daily basis. “Do you re-visit it during the game?” he said. “The answer is no.

“Guys recover differently.”

For instance, Fernandez is deemed able to go three days in a row but Helsley rarely goes back-to-back. So, the game plan is formed. Fernandez was thought to have enough to get the Cardinals out of the eighth-inning spot. He didn’t. Packy Naughton was able to get two or three outs. He did, extending his inherited runners stranded to 11. Gallegos thought he could offer one inning. He did, but it was flawed.

“Where you lose their trust," said Marmol, "is when they tell you, ‘Hey, I can give you an inning,’ if you say, ‘I need you to give me five outs.’

“I hate saying that we have more information than you guys but the reality of it is. . . that is the case. I’ d love for everybody to be available every day. That game looks different.”

Helsley said, “Five out of seven. That’s a big workload.” He and Marmol both noted that Helsley had thrown 2 1/3 innings in one of those games in Atlanta.

“I just think it was the right move. Tough loss. But part of the game," Helsley said.

“The biggest part of the bullpen is that you’ve got to listen to your body. That’s one thing that I’ve learned this year and from years past is really being honest. I want to be available every day but, sadly, our bodies can’t do that.”

Wainwright has won just one of his past 10 starts although pitching well in most of them.

Trea Turner said, “Wainwright is always tough. I thought we did a pretty good job of grinding him down. But he still held us scoreless.”

And Wainwright said that if he had been on his game and recorded another two to five outs, the result could have/should have been different.

“This goes back to what (veteran right-hander) Woody Williams told me way back in the day. if you want to have wins, you’ve got to go seven (innings)," said Wainwright.

“I could have done my job a little bit better tonight and gone a little bit deeper and we probably would have won that game.”

Wainwright hit two batters and walked four, three of them Muncy, who became just the third hitter—Ryan Howard and Yonder Alonso are the others—to walk three times in a game against Wainwright.

Wainwright was visited by Marmol with Muncy at bat and a runner on in the sixth. He got one more hitter but he walked Muncy on four pitches and was gone.

“I told (Muncy) when I was walking off the field, ‘I guess I was scared of you,’’’ said Wainwright. “He had a force field around the plate tonight.”

Wainwright offered a sigh at this point and said, “We had a lead and we didn’t bring it home. That’s what happens sometimes.”

Paul Goldschmidt drove in his first two runs this month, with a two-out, two-run single in the third and Nolan Arenado followed with a two-run homer in that inning off Dodgers ace Tony Gonsolin, who had been 11-0 with a 1.62 earned run average. Gonsolin, who never had pitched in Busch Stadium, hadn’t allowed more than two earned runs in any of his previous 16 starts this year.

Lars Nootbaar and Andrew Knizner, both of whom have been revitalized lately, drove in the other runs in the fourth and sixth innings.

But, said Marmol, “You just can’t give up seven runs from the seventh inning on."

The Dodgers’ comeback victory was their league-high 26th and was the Cardinals’ third loss in a game they led after eight innings.

“These are the kinds of games that will keep you up all night,” Marmol said. But he added, “I’ll sleep and I’ll be fine.”

And, if there is a game to be saved on Thursday night in the finale of the series, Helsley said he would be ready.