All that's left for Yepez is showing versatility that keeps productive bat in Cardinals lineup

SAN FRANCISCO — When the Cardinals return home from this six-game, two-city road trip, they'll do so with the young hitter they spent most of winter planning to have in their lineup and one weekend in spring signing a future Hall of Famer for that job.

The return of Albert Pujols to the Cardinals' clubhouse prefaced the exit of Juan Yepez from the team's camp and the team's opening day plans.

On Sunday, Mother's Day, there's room in the lineup for both.

It just takes Yepez playing a new position.

The corner infielder will make his second start of the past week in the outfield, tagging in for left fielder Tyler O'Neill. Pujols, in what will be his final regular season game at the ballpark by the bay, gets the start on Mother's Day at designated hitter. And he has the pink Marucci bats ready.

Yepez has taken fly balls in the outfield for almost as long as he's been a professional ballplayer, and he continued to do that during spring training and into this season. Although he advanced through the affiliates as a third baseman and then first baseman, Yepez is considered available to play the corner outfield positions, as he did in right field at Kansas City.

In San Francisco, the right field corner is complicated by facets, what the Giants call "triple alley" in right-center field, and, of course, the walk-atop wall that separates right field from McCovey Cove.

As it stretches from 354 feet in dead center to 399 feet in left-center, left field is more direct, familiar, though spacious, like Pittsburgh's.

Yepez's ability to play several positions gives him access to the lineup. Manager Oliver Marmol was more direct when it comes to what keeps the rookie in the lineup.

"Quality at-bats," the manager said. "Quality contact."

Through four games, Yepez has seven hits. He has at least two total bases in every game he's played since this past week's midweek promotion. At one point in Saturday's dud of a ballgame, Yepez had a single that restored his average to .500 (seven-for-14). He had the double that set up the winning rally Friday night, and on Saturday he scored the run for Yadier Molina's 1,000th RBI.

It's been an eventful debut for Yepez but decisions loom.

The Cardinals could not provide an update on Edmundo Sosa's availability in the coming days. He is on the COVID-19 injury list, but the team is not permitted to reveal the reason why without Sosa's OK.

Adam Wainwright remains symptom free after testing positive for the virus Friday and the Cardinals are hopeful the right-hander can have back-to-back negative tests before his next start, which is set for Tuesday. The Cardinals can buy an additional day by having Miles Mikolas make that start Tuesday and then come back with Wainwright on Wednesday.

The team will know more Monday after Wainwright begins the re-entry protocols. He'll likely remain in San Francisco as the team leaves town.

Drew VerHagen will join the team in St. Louis, but not to be on the active roster. The right-hander will throw a bullpen session Tuesday at Busch Stadium before returning to the minors for his second rehab appearance.

And, with that, here are the lineups for Mother's Day at Oracle Park:

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, 2B

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Albert Pujols, DH

5. Juan Yepez, LF

6. Dylan Carlson, RF

7. Harrison Bader, CF

8. Andrew Knizner, C (his first start in the pink catcher's gear)

9. Paul DeJong, SS

P: Dakota Hudson, RHP

GIANTS

1. Mike Yastrzemski, CF

2. Joc Pederson, DH

3. Wilmer Flores, 3B

4. Brandon Crawford, SS

5. Darin Ruf, 1B

6. LaMonte Wade Jr., RF

7. Mauricio Dubon, 2B

8. Luis Gonzalez, LF

9. Curt Casali, C

P: Jakob Junis, RHP

