Injured St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha, right, walks off the field with head athletic trainer Adam Olsen, middle, as Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux, left, looks to the bullpen during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jose Martinez (38) plays with his glove after committing an error misfielding a single hit by Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell (55) in the third inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
PHOENIX — A postseason standout a year after he was drafted and a playoff MVP before he was a regular member of the Cardinals rotation, Michael Wacha left the mound abruptly in the second Wednesday and that could be his final appearance as a Cardinal.
It came at a time when the Cardinals are already feeling a pitching pinch.
Wacha experienced tightness in his right shoulder in the middle of an at-bat in the second inning. After a lengthy discussion on the mound, the righthander was removed having thrown 43 pitches and collected five outs for the Cardinals. Leaving that many innings to cover is not ideal for the Cardinals.
Arizona and the Cardinals played 19 innings late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, and while the Diamondbacks exhausted their bullpen in the extra-inning victory the Cardinals did keep some relievers back and available for this afternoon's series finale. Whether that group can cover 7 1/3 innings (or more) is not clear. Mike Mayers relieved Wacha, and Mayers did not throw a pitch in the game Tuesday, so he's clear for multiple innigs.
Junior Fernandez and Carlos Martinez are also available out of the bullpen. Veteran Adam Wainwright insisted he could pitch in the extra-inning game Tuesday, and he does not have another start scheduled, per se, for the remainder of the season.
Arizona leads the Cardinals 2-0 as the first two batters who faced Wacha in the game reached and scored in the first inning.
And, as I type that, Cardinals have tied the game, 2-2, on Jose Martinez's double to center field.
The 19-inning game that carried on and on and on deep into the desert night Tuesday, did more than cost the Cardinals sleep before they trudged off to the team bus at about 2,30 a.m. local time.
They had to use the bullpen to swallow 12 innings. They likely tapped out Ryan Helsley for the day, Giovanny Gallegos for a full innings, and definitely Daniel Ponce de Leon until the weekend. The Cardinals also had to lean hard on the regulars with 19 innings from so many of the starters that there never was a double switch, a pitcher never hit outside of the No. 9 spot in the order, and catcher Yadier Molina was in his gear for the bottom of 19 innings. The eight position players played all 19 innings. Oh, and the Cardinals lost, 3-2. Milwaukee gained a full game on them in the standings.
And now there is the spillover cost.
In addition to not having some of the relievers available for the series finale that starts less than 11 hours after the second game finished, the Cardinals are turning to only one everyday player in the lineup.
Tommy Edman, hope you got your rest.
The Bench Mafia is taking over.
Edman is leading off and playing third as manager Mike Shildt unloads his bench to fill the lineup for Wednesday's 2 p.m. St. Louis time first pitch. The Cardinals have a magic number of three to clinch the National League Central and four games to play. Milwaukee, the only team in the division that can still catch the Cardinals, plays Wednesday evening in Cincinnati. The Cardinals will likely be on their charter flight home when the Brewers' score goes final.
Unless they're playing another 19 innings or so ...
WONG UPDATE: Kolten Wong (hamstring strain) has been running and doing some light baseball activities back in St. Louis. On the team's off day Thursday, he'll come to the ballpark to take batting practice with an eye on being involved in the regular-season finale this coming weekend. His availability will be clearer after he recovers from the workout Thursday.
Here's the lineup for the Cardinals in their final road game of the regular season. Call it the hangover edition. Candidly, it would only barely meet the minimum requirements for a Grapefruit League game.
1. Tommy Edman, 3B
2. Jose Martinez, RF
3. Rangel Ravelo, 1B
4. Matt Wieters, C
5. Tyler O'Neill, LF
6. Randy Arozarena, CF
7. Yairo Munoz, SS
8. Edmundo Sosa, 2B
9. Michael Wacha,P
Check back throughout the afternoon here at C-Beat and StlToday.com for ongoing coverage of the series finale at Chase Field. The Cardinals will face Arizona starter Merrill Kelly, a righthander with a 12-14 record and 4.31 ERA in 31 games this season.