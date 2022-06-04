Always wild at Wrigley: Marmol ejected, Goldschmidt's streak ends, Cubs win, and that's only Game 1

CHICAGO — The Cardinals went into the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader hoping right-hander Johan Oviedo could give them his best for 100 pitches, not thinking that one of the worst calls would help take the game from them.

In the seventh inning of a 6-1 loss to the Cubs at Wrigley Field, as the Cardinals trailed by four runs and teased a rally, Tommy Edman came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. He fell behind 0-2 in the count but worked it full against Cubs reliever Scott Effross. The right-hander’s sixth pitch started outside of the strike zone and never appeared to enter it – except, that is, to the one set of eyes that matter, home-plate umpire Bruce Dreckman’s.

He called Edman out.

Edman fumed.

A boiling point for the Cardinals’ dugout.

When Jake Woodford started the bottom of the inning with a pitch tickling the edge of the strike zone and Dreckman called it a ball, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol shouted a technicolor burst of criticisms. He tossed the iPad on which he checked the pitch to Edman, and then he took steps to illustrate the strike zone to Dreckman. Literally. During his argument on the field, Marmol bent down and framed home plate with his hands, and then shifted to draw where Effross’ pitch to Edman had actually gone in relation to the plate.

Dreckman, of course, ejected Marmol.

Marmol received his first career ejection while also attempting to make his first career ejection. At least twice, he made the hand gesture to toss Dreckman from the game.

Up to that point, the game had been rather uneventful for the Cardinals.

That was both a good thing and a bad thing.

Oviedo pitched past a balk in the first inning to get through five innings and hold the Cubs to three runs on eight hits. Oviedo covered enough innings to keep the Cardinals’ bullpen integrity for the night game and he got better as he went in his 19th career start. He did not, however, get his first major-league win because the offense was equally uneventful. Oviedo’s streak of 19 starts to begin a career without a win ties the club record in 2020 by Daniel Ponce de Leon.

Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt extended his on-base streak to 40 games, but his hitting streak stalled at 25 in part because he only had two at-bats to add to it.

Goldschmidt struck out in the eighth to finish zero-for-two.

In the bottom of the second inning, right fielder Corey Dickerson had some hesitance headed out to his position and was quickly joined by a trainer. Dickerson attempted to run and was removed from the game with discomfort in his left calf. That brought Albert Pujols into the game – but before he had time to tie on cleats. He played a half inning at first base in running shoes, and he batted somewhere he never did as a starter for the Cardinals: No. 9.

Cubs starter Matt Swarmer held the Cardinals to one run on two hits, and he struck out five. The one run the Cubs sneaked against the right-hander was Edman’s solo homer in the sixth inning. The ball remained in the basket above right field for the remainder of the game.

That gave the baseball a clear view of the pitch that irked the Cardinals.

In the seventh, the Cardinals got the lineup back around to Edman with singles by Brendan Donovan and pinch-hitter Harrison Bader. Bader’s liner up the middle chased reliever Brandon Hughes from the game and forced the Cubs to go with a second pitcher to try and get the second out of the inning. Effross struck out Andrew Knizner to bring that Cardinals’ No. 9 hitter the plate.

That is, the three-time MVP in his 3,000th career game to the plate.

Effross walked Pujols to load the bases and try his stuff against Edman.

Turns out, he had an edge he didn’t expect.

It was the one on the outside of the plate, more than a bat’s length away from Edman. It was the one Dreckman gave him on a full-count pitch.

A bases-loaded walk would have guaranteed only one more run to Cardinals and narrowed the game. There’s not guarantee it would have changed the outcome.

The lineups for Game 2 will be posted here when available.

Rookie Andre Pallante will start for the Cardinals, who have a series of long relievers set to tag in after Pallante gets the Cardinals through wherever 40 or 50 pitches can take them.

***

From earlier ...

Oviedo gets first crack at another chance for that first win; Flaherty to start Sunday in Springfield

As both teams pluck pitchers from the minors to start Saturday's doubleheader, inexperience abounds.

The four starters the two teams will use in the day-night shifts at Wrigley Field have 19 combined starts in the majors.

Johan Oviedo has 18 of them.

The Cardinals right-hander was pressed into use as a starter during the Cardinals scramble out of the division race a year ago. Oviedo had impressed during spring training, had come through during the Cardinals duress in 2020, and they called on him again to develop on the job, to turn promise into production in the heat of a major-league summer. It did not go as well as the team or the right-hander hoped.

Walks caught up with him. Inconsistencies caught up. The Cardinals' need for innings meant at times he had to wear games without his best stuff.

And while he has 18 starts in the majors, they all ended the same.

He's yet to get that first win the majors.

Oviedo draws the Game 1 start of the doubleheader at Wrigley. Asked how he decided who started what game, manager Oliver Marmol said, "I wanted to see Oviedo pitch first." That sets up Game 2, during which the Cardinals will wear their victory blues, to be the starting debuts for both pitchers. Andre Pallante gets the call for the Cardinals, and the Cubs' prospect Caleb Kilian will make his first big-league appearance. Kilian was the centerpiece of the return from the Giants in the Kris Bryant trade.

The Cardinals will stash some relievers for the second game because the expectation is for Pallante to go three or so innings and leave six to cover.

Additionally ... Jack Flaherty (shoulder) will start Sunday for Class AA Springfield as he begins his rehab assignment. He will aim for around 45 pitches, and the Cardinals will determine Monday where he goes next and whether he stretches his pitch from there. The outing Sunday would be the equivalent of a second start of spring training.

This seems like a good place to put the lineups.

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, SS

2. Nolan Gorman, 2B -- first time in the field since back ache.

3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH -- has active 25-game hitting streak.

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B -- is good at baseball.

5. Brendan Donovan, 1B

6. Juan Yepez, LF

7. Lars Nootbaar, CF

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Corey Dickerson, RF

P: Johan Oviedo, RHP -- first MLB appearance of season.

CUBS

1. Christopher Morel, CF

2. Willson Contreras, C

3. Ian Happ, LF

4. Frank Schwindel, 1B

5. Patrick Wisdom, 3B

6. Nico Hoerner, SS

7. Rafael Ortega, RF

8. Clint Frazier, DH

9. Nick Madrigal, 2B

P: Matt Swarmer, RHP

Check back through the afternoon for updates from Wrigley and immediate coverage of Game 1. This blog will be the place to find the lineups for Game 2 as well.

