Another Cardinals player tests positive for COVID-19; entire series vs. Cubs now postponed

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said of the team: "We probably won't hardly interact at all."

Their ability to isolate from one another again becomes key to identifying and slowing the spread of the virus. The Cardinals attempted to do this in Milwaukee and were able to identify players who had been in close contact and had a probability of testing positive.

Several of the Cardinals who tested positive coming out of the series in Minnesota would have had interactions in the bullpen.

In the past 48 hours, the team has flown together from Milwaukee to St. Louis, practiced together twice at Busch Stadium, and returned to their homes.

Members of the Cardinals' traveling party have been testing every day.

They have been taking the saliva exams that are processed by MLB's labs, and they have been getting results within 24 hours. Standard practice is to now respond with rapid tests to quickly get a handle on the new positive and where the virus might spread next.