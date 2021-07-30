Arenado, drilled by pitch in his arm on Wednesday, is in Cardinals' lineup Friday

J.A. Happ, acquired from Minnesota, just had to walk into a different clubhouse. He was going to be here anyway with the Twins and he immediately was placed on the Cardinals’ roster.

Jon Lester, another veteran lefthander who was obtained from Washington, will be here Sunday.

But, probably of more significance is the fact that third baseman Nolan Arenado is all right. And he was in the Cardinals’ lineup Friday night after being drilled in the right forearm by a pitch on Wednesday in Cleveland and having to leave the game in pain.

“He played catch today and he’s ready to go,” said manager Mike Shildt. “But there were some anxious moments when it happened, for sure.”

With Happ the only new player in uniform Friday and righthander John Gant and reserve outfielder Lane Thomas both leaving, the Cardinals, pending activating Lester on Sunday, brought back outfielder Lars Nootbaar from Class AAA Memphis. Lester’s son’s birthday is Saturday and the former Boston and Chicago Cubs star asked to be able to spend the day with his son.