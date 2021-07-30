Arenado, drilled by pitch in his arm on Wednesday, is in Cardinals' lineup Friday

J.A. Happ, acquired from Minnesota, just had to walk into a different clubhouse. He was going to be here anyway with the Twins and he immediately was placed on the Cardinals’ roster.
Jon Lester, another veteran lefthander who was obtained from Washington, will be here Sunday.
But, probably of more significance is the fact that third baseman Nolan Arenado is all right. And he was in the Cardinals’ lineup Friday night after being drilled in the right forearm by a pitch on Wednesday in Cleveland and having to leave the game in pain.
“He played catch today and he’s ready to go,” said manager Mike Shildt. “But there were some anxious moments when it happened, for sure.”
With Happ the only new player in uniform Friday and righthander John Gant and reserve outfielder Lane Thomas both leaving, the Cardinals, pending activating Lester on Sunday, brought back outfielder Lars Nootbaar from Class AAA Memphis. Lester’s son’s birthday is Saturday and the former Boston and Chicago Cubs star asked to be able to spend the day with his son.
“I’m excited about the additions,” said Shildt, after lauding Gant and Thomas for their service here. Shildt said both would be plugged into the rotation (“which has been a sticking point,” he said) and that righthander Johan Oviedo, who has struggled to win at the big-league level, can gain some traction at Memphis instead of going up and down every couple of weeks.
“The starting pitching has actually been pretty good the last 5 ½ weeks or so,” said Shildt, “but we had a lot of flux of people in there. We didn’t have as much depth as we maybe would have liked to have had. We went and got two veteran guys who are going to fill some innings for us.”
The Cardinals, until Friday, had expected to face tough righthander Jose Berrios of the Twins, but Berrios shipped him to Toronto. Righthander Griffin Jax (1-1) was tabbed to face lefthander Wade LeBlanc, who is trying for his first Cardinals win although he has pitched reasonably well.
Citing technology, Shildt said, “We were able to transition very quickly.”
Cardinals lineup
1. Dylan Carlson rf
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Tyler O’Neill lf
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Harrison Bader cf
7. Tommy Edman 2b
8. Paul DeJong ss
9. Wade LeBlanc p
Minnesota lineup
1. Jorge Polanco 2b