Arenado is out of Cardinals' lineup after being hit in knee by pitch

ST. PETERSBURGH, Fla.--In another bullpen-type game, of which the Cardinals have had several on this trip, left-hander Packy Naughton will make his third start of the season for the Cardinals when he faces a right-handed-dominant Tampa Bay lineup Wednesday night. The Cardinals' lineup, however, will not include Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado, who was hit in the right knee by a pitch in Tuesday night's game in the 10th inning, just before he made a spectacular, jump throw to thwart a bunt attempt in the bottom of the inning.

Brendan Donovan, who has started at six positions, will open at third base for the Cardinals and Tyler O'Neill will hit fourth. It is not known if Arenado will be able to play in Thursday's day game but it seems unlikely given the quick turnaround.

Naughton, 26, has gone 3 1/3 and 2 1/3 innings in his two previous starts, suffering one loss. He fanned four and allowed one run and two hits in his latest effort on Saturday at Chicago.

The Cardinals will face former Cleveland right-hander and Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber. Kluber has a 1-1 mark with a 5.59 earned run average against the Cardinals but the first of those two was a masterpiece.

On May 13, 2015, Kluber allowed one hit, walked nobody and struck out 18 over eight innings as he beat John Lackey and the Cardinals 2-0 at Cleveland. Only Yadier Molina still is on the Cardinals’ roster from that game.

Albert Pujols, who had been gone from the Cardinals for a few few years, is one for 20 in his career against Kluber and not in Wednesday’s lineup.

Behind Naughton, the Cardinals are likely to employ some sort of combination involving such right-handers Johan Oviedo and Andre Pallante and left-hander Zack Thompson, with one or more of those probable to pitch Friday night at home against Cincinnati in another bullpen game.

Cardinals have nine All-Star candidates

Voting for the All-Star Game on July 19 in Los Angeles is beginning. The Cardinals will have nine candidates: Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman, Tommy Edman, Arenado, Tyler O’Neill, Harrison Bader, Dylan Carlson, Yadier Molina and Pujols (designated hitter).

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman ss

2. Nolan Gorman 2b

3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

4. Tyler O'Neill lf

5. Brendan Donovan 3b

6. Juan Yepez dh

7. Harrison Bader cf

8. Lars Nootbaar rf

9. Andrew Knizner c

LH Packy Naughton p

Tampa Bay lineup

1. Manuel Margot rf

2. Harold Ramirez dh

3. Ji-Man Choi 1b

4. Yandy Diaz 3b

5. Randy Arozarena lf

6. Vidal Brujan 2b

7. Francisco Mejia c

8. Kevin Kiermaier cf

9. Taylor Walls ss

RH Corey Kluber p

