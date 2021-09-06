Arenado, Molina get Labor Day off, Carpenter starts at third

1. Turner 2b

2. Muncy 1b

3. Betts rf

4. Turner 3b

5. Seager ss

6. Taylor lf

7. Bellinger cf

8. Barnes c

9. Scherzer p

Miller back

The Cardinals have activated left-handed pitcher Andrew Miller (left foot blister) from the 10-day injured list. To make room for him, right-handed pitcher Brandon Dickson has been designated for assignment.

"He said he felt good enough to pitch and ready to go," Shildt said.

Pujols thoughts

"Total admiration for Albert," said Shildt. "Didn't think he'd come back but now here he is. We'll honor him, we'll compete against him. It's a privilege to get to know him on a lot of levels. He's clearly a great player, Hall of Famer on the first ballot, I would think unanimous. Great guy and good player and look forward to seeing him to a point."

Closers