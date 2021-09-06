 Skip to main content
Arenado, Molina get Labor Day off, Carpenter starts at third
0 comments

Arenado, Molina get Labor Day off, Carpenter starts at third

{{featured_button_text}}
Tsustugo hits game-ending homer, Pirates beat Cardinals 4-3

St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman is greeted by Matt Carpenter after he hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Philip G. Pavely)

 Philip G. Pavely

On the heels of a 10-day trip that could have been great and ended up as something less, Nolan Arenado and Yadier Molina will both get Monday off, at least from the starting lineup, as the Cardinals face the Dodgers at 3:15 p.m. on Labor Day at Busch Stadium.

Matt Carpenter will get the start at third instead of Arenado, and Andrew Knizner will start behind the plate. Molina started all but one of the games on the trip and Arenado started all of them. 

"Yadi went at it pretty hard on the 10-day road trip," manager Mike Shildt said, "and Nolan's been getting after it good, so it was a predetermined schedule." 

As advertised, Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for the Dodgers. Manager Dave Roberts said he would start on Tuesday and Thursday.

The lineups:

Cardinals

1. Edman 2b

2. Goldschmidt 1b

3. Carlson rf

4. O'Neill lf

5. Carpenter 3b

6. Sosa ss

7. Bader cf

8. Knizner c

9. Mikolas p

Dodgers

1. Turner 2b

2. Muncy 1b

3. Betts rf

4. Turner 3b

5. Seager ss

6. Taylor lf

7. Bellinger cf

8. Barnes c

9. Scherzer p

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman explains why he thinks Luis Garcia (2.42 ERA, 0.90 WHIP) should pitch later in games for the Cardinals. And, as always, Hochman chooses a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat!

Miller back

The Cardinals have activated left-handed pitcher Andrew Miller (left foot blister) from the 10-day injured list. To make room for him, right-handed pitcher Brandon Dickson has been designated for assignment.

"He said he felt good enough to pitch and ready to go," Shildt said.

Pujols thoughts

"Total admiration for Albert," said Shildt. "Didn't think he'd come back but now here he is. We'll honor him, we'll compete against him. It's a privilege to get to know him on a lot of levels. He's clearly a great player, Hall of Famer on the first ballot, I would think unanimous. Great guy and good player and look forward to seeing him to a point."

Closers

A 30-pitch outing by Giovanny Gallegos on Sunday, the prelude to the disastrous finish to the game, means he's probably out of the running to close the game today should the Cardinals take a lead into the ninth. Luis Garcia is the likely candidate if that situation arises.

"We've got to reshuffle a little bit," Shildt said. "Garcia is fresh. It's really about who's available to some degree. Gio threw a lot and Garcia has been very good and he's done his part in his roles and he's been getting more higher leverage situations and now possibly the final one."

As for what's next for the struggling Alex Reyes, that's uncertain.

"Right now, we're in a very fluid situation in a lot of areas," Shildt said. "I wish I had a crystal ball for the game. He needs to pitch, he's one of our better guys, we'll get him in there in a situation where we feel like he can have success. We'll get him in there where it's appropriate."

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News