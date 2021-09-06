Arenado, Molina get Labor Day off, Carpenter starts at third

On the heels of a 10-day trip that could have been great and ended up as something less, Nolan Arenado and Yadier Molina will both get Monday off, at least from the starting lineup, as the Cardinals face the Dodgers at 3:15 p.m. on Labor Day at Busch Stadium.
Matt Carpenter will get the start at third instead of Arenado, and Andrew Knizner will start behind the plate. Molina started all but one of the games on the trip and Arenado started all of them.
"Yadi went at it pretty hard on the 10-day road trip," manager Mike Shildt said, "and Nolan's been getting after it good, so it was a predetermined schedule."
As advertised, Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for the Dodgers. Manager Dave Roberts said he would start on Tuesday and Thursday.
The lineups:
Cardinals
1. Edman 2b
2. Goldschmidt 1b
3. Carlson rf
4. O'Neill lf
5. Carpenter 3b
6. Sosa ss
7. Bader cf
8. Knizner c
9. Mikolas p
Dodgers
1. Turner 2b
2. Muncy 1b
3. Betts rf
4. Turner 3b
5. Seager ss
6. Taylor lf
7. Bellinger cf
8. Barnes c
9. Scherzer p
Miller back
The Cardinals have activated left-handed pitcher Andrew Miller (left foot blister) from the 10-day injured list. To make room for him, right-handed pitcher Brandon Dickson has been designated for assignment.
"He said he felt good enough to pitch and ready to go," Shildt said.
Pujols thoughts
"Total admiration for Albert," said Shildt. "Didn't think he'd come back but now here he is. We'll honor him, we'll compete against him. It's a privilege to get to know him on a lot of levels. He's clearly a great player, Hall of Famer on the first ballot, I would think unanimous. Great guy and good player and look forward to seeing him to a point."
Closers
A 30-pitch outing by Giovanny Gallegos on Sunday, the prelude to the disastrous finish to the game, means he's probably out of the running to close the game today should the Cardinals take a lead into the ninth. Luis Garcia is the likely candidate if that situation arises.
"We've got to reshuffle a little bit," Shildt said. "Garcia is fresh. It's really about who's available to some degree. Gio threw a lot and Garcia has been very good and he's done his part in his roles and he's been getting more higher leverage situations and now possibly the final one."
As for what's next for the struggling Alex Reyes, that's uncertain.
"Right now, we're in a very fluid situation in a lot of areas," Shildt said. "I wish I had a crystal ball for the game. He needs to pitch, he's one of our better guys, we'll get him in there in a situation where we feel like he can have success. We'll get him in there where it's appropriate."