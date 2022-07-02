Arenado’s cycle for Cardinals doesn’t get that much attention because Phillies rally for 5-3 win

PHILADELPHIA — The ending was a little different than it had been in 2017 when Nolan Arenado had hit for the cycle while with the Colorado Rockies. Then, Arenado cracked a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth at Coors Field to beat the San Francisco Giants on his fourth hit of the day. It was Father’s Day and all the Rockies greeted him at home plate with the fans chanting, “M-V-P.”

On Friday night, at Citizens Bank Park, Arenado hit for the second cycle of his career when he singled off the glove of former CBC star Matt Vierling, the Philadelphia third baseman, in the eighth inning before Vierling threw the ball away for an error. Arenado had tripled, homered and doubled in his first three at-bats and was the only Cardinal not to participate in the 15-strikeout-fest perpetrated by the Phillies, with 10 of them by five relievers over the last five innings, each notching two.

The Philllies’ fans gave Arenado a nice round of applause, which surprised — and impressed — Arenado. Security made sure he got the ball after it wound up in the stands, thanks to the ball girl, who flipped it in there.

But it wasn’t a perfect night for him. The Cardinals lost the game 5-3 and Arenado committed an error which led to two unearned runs against Miles Mikolas in a three-run fifth inning.

But he said the cycle was a big deal for him because of the triple. “I’m not the fastest of foot,” he said. “It’s probably a little harder for me than some other guys.

“I guess it hasn’t really hit me yet because the game didn’t turn out the way we wanted. But, obviously, it’s a rare thing, a special thing and I am thankful — I thank God — that I was able to do it today.”

Arenado admitted he knew when he came to bat in the eighth that he needed a single, the easiest of the four hits, to achieve the cycle even if it was against Seranthony Dominguez and his 100 mph sinker.

“Not to be arrogant,” Arenado said, “but I think I got the hard part out of the way early with the triple. I knew it was a tough play at third (on the single). I didn’t know how they were going to score it. I just went to second. However, they scored it, I was definitely OK with it."

But there was no furor afterward in the clubhouse.

“Obviously, I’ll enjoy it when I get back to my room and I’ll probably call my Mom (in California)," Arenado said. "I’d rather win, but it was kind of cool to see Phillies fans clapping for me down the third-base line. They’re pretty passionate about their own team. I wasn’t expecting that from them.”

Manager Oliver Marmol said the Cardinals had needed to add on after going up 3-0 on Arenado’s run-scoring triple off the left-center-field wall in the first and his 15th homer in the third, both of which scored Paul Goldschmidt, who had singled and doubled, respectively.

Arenado agreed. “Three runs ain’t a whole lot, especially in this ballpark,” he said.

Oddly, Arenado never had really had hit much here. Before Friday, he was a .180 hitter at Citizens Bank Park with a .564 OPS, his lowest in any National League stadium.

On Sunday, the Cardinals hadn’t scored after the third either and squandered a 5-0 lead in a 6-5 loss to Chicago. Of course, the 15 strikeouts didn’t help this time although Marmol wasn’t blaming home-plate umpire Ryan Wills’ strike zone.

“We got some calls that went our way, as well,” said Marmol.

Marmol said the Cardinals had missed their best chance to add on when the first reliever, Nick Nelson (4.66 earned run average) struck out two men in the fifth and then Aremado’s leadoff double off him in the sixth was wasted.

“We’ve got to capitalize a little bit on that guy,” said Marmol. “That’s a guy you’ve got to score a couple on and keep adding from there."

But he commended the Phils’ bullpen for “swing and miss” stuff. “Tough night,” said Marmol.

“We didn’t string together a whole lot, to be honest with you.” The Cardinals did lose a runner when Tommy Edman was picked off — the Phils challenged successfully — in the seventh.

Mikolas, though not as sharp as usual, had a 3-0 lead into the fifth when Arenado booted a leadoff grounder hit by catcher Garrett Stubbs. Then Mikolas was bitten by the lower part of the Phillies’ order.

The error was a club-high seventh for Arenado and just the 32nd for the Cardinals, who committed one later when left fielder Juan Yepez dropped an easy fly ball.

“That was not good,” said Arenado of his miscue. “I knew I messed up there. I’ve got to make that play, plain and simple. If I make that play, it’s probably a little different ballgame. I don’t know how different, but it puts Miles in a better spot.

“It kind of hopped up on me at the end, but there’s no excuse. I’ve got to make that play.”

Then St. Louisan Vierling singled to right center and .125-hitting Mickey Moniak, who didn’t have an extra-base hit in 33 at-bats, doubled to right center off what Mikolas thought was not too bad of a curveball, driving in Stubbs and setting up runners at second and third and no outs.

It was Moniak's first hit off a curveball in parts of two seasons. Both those runners scored to tie the game as Kyle Schwarber grounded out and Rhys Hoskins flied to deep center.

Referring to the Nos. 8 and 9 hitters beating him, Mikolas said, “With guys at the bottom of the order, you just try to attack him with quality pitches. Then the pitches that are too good to hit in certain counts … that’s not very smart.”

Designated hitter Darick Hall, just up from the minors, hit his third homer in two nights — they are his only three hits — in the sixth off Mikolas, and the Phillies’ first lead was the only one they would need in the teams’ first meeting of the season — but also their first of seven in 11 days.

It came off a changeup. “Anywhere but there,” said Mikolas (5-6).

Mikolas allowed only two earned runs in the game, marking the fifth time in succession he had allowed two or fewer. He has one win in that time. He left trailing 4-3 but Hoskins hit his 16th homer off the first pitch reliever Johan Oviedo threw in the seventh inning.

Arenado’s cycle was the 17th for a Cardinal. The last one was by Mark Grudzielanek. It came in St. Louis on April 27, 2005 and, consisted in order, of a home run, single, double and a triple. He was retired in his final at-bat in a 6-3 win over Milwaukee.

Arenado, who had had three triples last season with the Cardinals and 30 in his 10-season career, gave the Cardinals a five-game streak of triples. Edmundo Sosa has two, Dylan Carlson one and Brendan Donovan one.

In 2018, the Cardinals had nine triples — for the season. They have 14 already this year.

