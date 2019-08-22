Colorado regained the lead with two outs in the fifth when Nolan Arenado hit the first pitch he saw from Miles Mikolas into the Colorado bullpen for a three-run homer and a 5-2 Colorado lead.
Pitcher German Marquez had a one-out double and Charlie Blackmon followed with a single to left in front of Arenado's blast.
The Cardinals tied it with a pair of runs in the fourth when Paul Goldschmidt led off with his second hit of the night and Marcell Ozuna followed with a towering blast into the stands in left field.
It was Ozuna's 23rd homer of the season.
Colorado grabbed the lead in the second inning at Busch Stadium Thursday night as Daniel Murphy, Raimel Tapia and Ryan McMahon singled to open the inning and put Colorado up 1-0.
One out later, Tony Wolters' sacrifice fly to center made it 2-0.
The visiting Rockies appeared in good position to add to their lead in the second when leadoff hitter Charlie Blackmon reached on a two-base error to open the inning. On the play, Kolten Wong made a stellar play to grab Blackmon's one-hopper but his quick throw to first eluded first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and deflected down the first-base line off Blackmon, who advanced to second base on the play.
But after a groundout to third, the Cardinals turned a slick double play when Paul DeJong grabbed a liner off the bat of Nolan Arenado and quickly pitched the ball to Wong covering second.
In the first, the Cardinals threatened but were unable to score.
With one out, the Cardinals got hits from Kolten Wong and Paul Goldschmidt in front of Marcell Ozuna's bloop hit to center that was turned into a forceout when Colorado center fielder Raimel Tapia fired the ball to shortstop Trevor Story to retire Goldschmidt on a force at second.
Paul DeJong flew out to end the first-inning threat.
MIKOLAS TAKES ON ROCKIES' MARQUEZ
Following Wednesday's rain-shortened loss to Milwaukee, the Cardinals turn to righthander Miles Mikolas to get back on the winning track Thursday against the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium.
The first of four games between the Cardinals and Rockies, Thursday's game was delayed by rain and started at 7:37 p.m. The delay was 52 minutes.
The teams will also play Friday at 7:15 p.m., Saturday at 6:15 p.m. and Sunday at 1:15 p.m.
The Rockies enter Thursday's contest at 58-69; they're in last place in the NL West, 25½ games behind the division-leading Dodgers.
The Cardinals, who have won nine of their last 12 games, come into Thursday's action at 67-58 and trail the Chicago Cubs (69-58) in the NL Central by one game. The Cubs beat San Francisco 1-0 at Wrigley Field on Thursday afternoon.
Mikolas (7-13, 4.30 ERA) has struggled in his last two starts, allowing 11 runs (10 earned) in outings against the Pirates and Reds. On Saturday, he extended his streak of games with two or fewer walks to 40, setting a Cardinals' record.
His opponent Thursday is fellow righthander German Marquez (12-5, 4.71). Marquez is 4-0 with a 3.22 ERA over his last six outings and had 43 strikeouts and five walks in that stretch. In three career starts against the Cards, he's 2-0 with a 3.22 ERA.
STRUGGLING CARPENTER SITS
Matt Carpenter went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. On Thursday, Tommy Edman started at third base.
In 97 games and with 339 at-bats this season, Carpenter is hitting .212 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 33 RBIs. His on-base percentage is .321 and his slugging percentage is .363.
“You're talking about a human being that has done a lot of things very well for a long time in this organization and in our community _ the guy a field today,'' manager Mike Shildt said prior to Thursday's game. “The human aspect of it is that this is a guy who's had a lot of success for the organization. We do understand this is a business that's what have you done for me lately. We all understand it. We recognize there is an asset that is real and that hasn't performed from a business standpoint to the level that he or our baseball community would like....”
The manager continued: “The reality is, this is a guy that last year _ I don't want to say carried us because a lot of people had a lot of things go well that allowed us to make a run in the second half _ but he was the guy leading that charge....
“The fact of the matter is, the guy did finish ninth in (last year's) MVP race.”
Shildt went on: “It changes as we move forward. We evaluate what's taken place recently _ we don't excuse the fact that it's not going as good as he and we could like _ we've made an adjustment in today's lineup and know that if he can get himself going then we've got a guy who can help propel this team to make our road a lot easier to win this division and win this World Series... this World Championship.”
LEONE RECALLED, FERNANDEZ SHIPPED TO MEMPHIS
The Cardinals recalled righthander Dominic Leone and returned rookie righthander Junior Fernandez to Memphis on Thursday.
Leone, 27, was optioned to Memphis on July 20. In 10 games since, he allowed one run in 12 1/3 innings with 23 strikeouts and just two walks.
Fernandez, 22, worked two scoreless innings in Wednesday's loss to the Brewers. In five games since being promoted, he allowed two runs while striking out seven hitters in five innings.
“Really just want to attack hitters, kind of the same approach as last time I was up,'' Leone said. “Want to try to be aggressive and trust my stuff. The hitting down there (at AAA) isn't that much different; you still have to execute, you still have to be sharp. Just attacking the zone and try to get some quick outs.”
Leone continued: “It's always a challenge, but I've done it before. I've been around the block a little bit' I just had to focus on what I could control and trying to get back here as fast as I could. Pitching well is the only way I was going to do that.
“Just the constant approach of being focused, being aggressive and letting everything else take care of itself.”
Asked about the move, Shildt reflected on the solid work of Fernandez.
“Appreciated his stuff. Good slider. Didn't see the changeup as much as maybe he's thrown in the past,'' the manager said. “He did nice job. Has a good arm, good stuff. Got himself in a little trouble, but was able to right his own ship and that's a good trait to have.”
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Kolten Wong, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Tommy Edman, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Miles Mikolas, P
ROCKIES LINEUP
1. Charlie Blackmon, RF
2. Trevor Story, SS
3. Nolan Arenado, 3B
4. Daniel Murphy, 1B
5. Raimel Tapia, CF
6. Ryan McMahon, 2B
7. Ian Desmond, LF
8. Tony Wolters, C
9. German Marquez, P