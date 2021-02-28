Arenado to hit fourth in 'regular' lineup for first Cardinals exhibition

JUPITER, Fla. — For the first game of spring training Sunday against Washington, the Cardinals put out what well could be their lineup for the first game of the regular season on April 1 in Cincinnati.
Matt Carpenter, who will bat second, is the designated hitter, which can be used for much of spring training but not during the National League season. The remainder of the lineup is what you might expect.
Newcomer Nolan Arenado will hit fourth behind Paul Goldschmidt. Tommy Edman will lead off. Paul DeJong will hit fifth, followed by Yadier Molina. And the three outfielders, Dylan Carlson, Tyler O’Neill and Harrison Bader will bat seventh, eighth and ninth, not an unusual occurrence for the Cardinals as a light-hitting outfield often occupied the bottom three spots of the order last season.
Jack Flaherty, who will start Sunday against Washington and again on April 1, will be targeted for two innings or 30 to 40 pitches, to be followed by John Gant, who also will have two innings.
Alex Reyes, Genesis Cabrera and Giovanny Gallegos are among those who are slated to toss one inning apiece.
Manager Mike Shildt said he settled on Goldschmidt third and Arenado fourth for Sunday because “they fit into their places more recently and historically. It’s a starting point.
“I have thought about it quite a bit and (Arenado's) name slides into that fourth spot pretty easily. But it’s a skill set that slides into about any spot in the lineup.”
With COVID protocols in place, the dugouts and bullpens won’t be quite as full as they have been for spring training games. When one group of pitchers or position players leaves the field to go back to the clubhouse, another group of backup players, pitchers and minor league staff will enter the field.
“Not everybody in camp will be at the game,” said Shildt. The Cardinals have some 65 players in camp.
Shildt said veteran Adam Wainwright will start the Cardinals’ next exhibition, on Tuesday here against Miami. On Monday, there will be a simulated game, with Miles Mikolas likely to be one of the pitchers.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Matt Carpenter dh
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Nolan Arenado 3b
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Dylan Carlson rf
8. Tyler O’Neill lf
9. Harrison Bader cf
RH Jack Flaherty p