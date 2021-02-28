Arenado to hit fourth in 'regular' lineup for first Cardinals exhibition

JUPITER, Fla. — For the first game of spring training Sunday against Washington, the Cardinals put out what well could be their lineup for the first game of the regular season on April 1 in Cincinnati.

Matt Carpenter, who will bat second, is the designated hitter, which can be used for much of spring training but not during the National League season. The remainder of the lineup is what you might expect.

Newcomer Nolan Arenado will hit fourth behind Paul Goldschmidt. Tommy Edman will lead off. Paul DeJong will hit fifth, followed by Yadier Molina. And the three outfielders, Dylan Carlson, Tyler O’Neill and Harrison Bader will bat seventh, eighth and ninth, not an unusual occurrence for the Cardinals as a light-hitting outfield often occupied the bottom three spots of the order last season.

Jack Flaherty, who will start Sunday against Washington and again on April 1, will be targeted for two innings or 30 to 40 pitches, to be followed by John Gant, who also will have two innings.

Alex Reyes, Genesis Cabrera and Giovanny Gallegos are among those who are slated to toss one inning apiece.

Manager Mike Shildt said he settled on Goldschmidt third and Arenado fourth for Sunday because “they fit into their places more recently and historically. It’s a starting point.