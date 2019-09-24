PHOENIX — With their bullpen emptied, a record amount of strikeouts already in the box score, and the longest game ever at their ballpark in the books, the Arizona Diamondbacks got the hit that delayed the Cardinals' clinch -- first by a few hours, and now a few days.
Ildemaro Vargas came off the bench in the ninth inning to hit a solo homer run that tied the game and then his RBI single in the 19th inning capped the Diamondbacks 3-2 victory against the Cardinals.
The game took 6 hours, 53 minutes to play.
A total of 48 strikeouts happened in the game to tie a major-league record, and Arizona used a total 30 players, a new club record. Former Cardinals prospect Carson Kelly did not start the game and yet he caught more innings than the catcher that did.
The Cardinals struck out 25 times and through 19 innings managed to get two runs -- both on homers.
Dexter Fowler had a leadoff homer for a 1-0 lead in the first, and in the 13th inning Paul Goldschmidt hit a solo homer to break the 1-1 tie. The Cardinals' 2-1 lead didn't survive three batters into the bottom of the 13th.
The game ended with less than 11 hours to go before the series finale Wednesday around noon Phoenix time at Chase Field.
***
Cardinals, Diamondbacks trudge onward, through 2-2 tie, longest game in Chase Field history
There was a moment somewhere in the 13th inning when it might have still been Phoenix Suns night at the ballpark and the cobwebs from Jack Flaherty's no-no bid had not yet cleared from the conscious when it appeared like the game might before.
Paul Goldschmidt hit a solo home run into the center-field seats for his second in as many days.
That snapped a 1-1 tie and appeared to be enough to carry the Cardinals to the extra-inning win that at least salvaged something from the day.
Not so.
Marcell Ozuna misplayed a ball into a triple, John Gant allowed both batters he faced to reach base, and before the Cardinals had an out in the bottom of the 13th inning the Diamondbacks had tied the game, 2-2. It has stayed there as the game has neared six hours in length and stretched into an 18th inning.
It is the longest game in Chase Field history by time and innings played. The Diamondbacks have tied a club record with 12 pitchers used.
Daniel Ponce de Leon has emerged from the recesses of the Cardinals bullpen to pitch the game as long as it goes, and it's going into the bottom of the 16th inning here as this updated goes live. Ponce de Leon struck out the side in the bottom of the 15th inning to keep the score tied.
The Diamondbacks have used a club record 27 players in the game.
The length of this game has brought it to within 12 hours of first pitch of the series finale Wednesday afternoon.
***
Flaherty flirts with no-hitter before hard-luck hop costs him
In the bottom of the fifth inning, as he held fast to the Cardinals' 1-0 lead against Arizona, Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty joined a small, elite group of Cardinals starters. He struck out Alex Avila for his 220th of the season. Only two other Cardinals in club history have had that many strikeouts in a single season.
Flaherty had history of another kind at his fingertips, too.
The Cardinals' righthander, flirting with quite an exclamation point for the end of his regular season, took a no-hitter into the seventh inning. That's when Arizona's first hitter, Eduardo Escobar, hit a hard groundball that caught an edge and sliced off Paul Goldschmidt's bare hand for a base hit. The Cardinals first base had moved to his let to field the ball and than dove back as it took a hard, wild hop. The ball was ruled a hit.
Flaherty retired the first 10 Diamondbacks he faced. He walked two in the fourth inning before striking out the final two batters of that inning to neutralize any threat. He's faced 17 batters through five innings and he struck out six.
The Cardinals' lone run came on Dexter Fowler's leadoff homer to start the game against Arizona righthander Mike Leake. The Cardinals' switch-hitting leadoff hitter hit his 26th leadoff homer of his career and second of the month.
***
Flaherty's finale? Starter faces Arizona, and next outing could be in October
When the Cardinals took their rotation and reverse-engineered around the final of the season the pitcher given the priority matchups was, of course, the National League Pitcher of the Month in August.
The Cardinals wanted to find a way to get Jack Flaherty as many starts against key opponents in September as they could.
They saw that as their way to October.
It worked well enough that they might not need him again in the regular season after this evening. Flaherty will make his final road start of the regular season Tuesday night at Chase Field against Arizona, and depending of the outcome in the coming days his next start may be Game 1 of the National League division series or the wild-card game. Flaherty is set up to start Sunday against the Cubs, but that comes with a big, honking asterisk.
* If needed.
If the Cardinals have clinched the division by then or they've tumbled into the wild-card berth by then, Flaherty won't start. Adam Wainwright would be on turn to get the home finale for 2019.
The Cardinals brought a 3 1/2-game lead into Tuesday's game, and their magic number for the division title is three ahead of Milwaukee. The earliest the Cardinals could clinch the division title is Wednesday evening. They need a combination of their wins and Brewers' losses to make that happen.
The pitching schedule the Cardinals put together for the final month of the season was geared around getting Flaherty against division foes as often as possible. That included assuring that Flaherty would get two starts in the final two weeks of the season against the Chicago Cubs, the team chasing the Cardinals in the standings until this past weekend.
Flaherty shaved his ERA below 3.00 with eight strong innings and eight strikeouts at Wrigley Field this past week. He made the start that set the tone for the four-game sweep that followed. In his past 10 starts, five of which have come against teams still alive in the playoff race, Flaherty has gone 6-2 with a 0.93 ERA in 68 innings.
Opposite Flaherty on Tuesday, Arizona turns to Mike Leake, a sinkerballer and former Cardinal that they're still paying part of his salary.
This will be second time this season Leake has faced the Cardinals and the second team he's pitched for against them. In July, for the Seattle Mariners, Leake struck out seven and pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings against his former team. He allowed five hits. The Cardinals scored five runs off the M's bullpen to win the game and lessen the sting of Leake's quality start.
Here's the lineup the righthander will face. It's basically the lineup that the Cardinals will take into the postseason, pending Kolten Wong's return from a hamstring injury.
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Tommy Edman, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Matt Carpenter, 3B
7. Paul DeJong, SS
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Jack Flaherty, P
Check back throughout the evening here at C-Beat and StlToday.com for more coverage from the ballpark and any notes, quotes, and anecdotes that should surface from the Cardinals' pre-game activities.