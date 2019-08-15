CINCINNATI • Rookie Randy Arozarena’s two-hit night and solid defensive game in his major league debut have earned him another start for the Cardinals. And Matt Carpenter, who was the designated hitter in Kansas City, returns to third base Thursday night and will hit second, with rookie Tommy Edman sitting against Cincinnati righthander Sonny Gray.
Edman had a hitting streak snipped at five games on Wednesday when he went nothing for five, although he drove in a run in a 6-0 win at Kansas City.
The Cardinals will seek their sixth consecutive victory, which would tie their season high achieved July 21-26. Riding two successive shutouts, they are seeking three in a row for the first time since August 2015.
Righthander Michael Wacha will seek his first victory as a starter since June 21. Wacha is 7-1 at Great American Ball Park with a 2.53 earned run average. But he hasn’t faced new Reds slugger Aristides Aquino, who has nine homers and 17 runs batted in, plus a .386 batting average for his first 13 games.
CARLSON GOES TO MEMPHIS
Switch-hitting center fielder Dylan Carlson has been promoted from Class AA Springfield to Class AAA Memphis, replacing Arozarena, although manager Mike Shildt didn’t have much information on Carlson's move. “He had a nice year in Double-A, he played in the Futures game and he’s getting an opportunity in Triple-A,” Shildt said. “What that looks like is out of my pay grade.”
Harrison Bader, sent down by the Cardinals, has been the center fielder lately for Memphis. “Fortunately, for the organization, we’ve got a lot of outfield depth,” Shildt said. Bader's return may not be imminent with Lane Thomas and Arozarena doing well here in short bursts.
Carlson, 20, was hitting .281 with 21 homers, 24 doubles, 59 runs batted in and 18 stolen bases at Springfield. He was a first-round draft pick in 2016.
Memphis also has power-hitting Adolis Garcia in its outfield, as well as lefthanded-hitting Justin Williams, who has been hot this month. Then there are injured big leaguers Tyler O’Neill (left wrist strain) and Jose Martinez (right shoulder sprain).
O’NEILL, MARTINEZ UPDATES
O’Neill, out more than two weeks, is just starting to swing the bat against balls flipped to him and against the pitching machine while Martinez, said Shildt, will receive a cortisone shot before he resumes hitting. Shildt is hopeful O’Neill can take a rehab assignment after the weekend.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler rf
2. Matt Carpenter 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Kolten Wong 2b
8. Randy Arozarena cf
9. Michael Wacha p
CINCINNATI LINEUP
1. Nick Senzel cf
2. Joey Votto 1b
3. Eugenio Suarez 3b
4. Aristides Aquino rf
5. Phillip Ervin lf
6. Freddy Galvis 2b
7. Jose Iglesias ss
8. Tucker Barnhart c
9. Sonny Gray p