CINCINNATI • Rookie Randy Arozarena’s two-hit night and solid defensive game in his major league debut have earned him another start for the Cardinals. And Matt Carpenter, who was the designated hitter in Kansas City, returns to third base Thursday night and will hit second, with rookie Tommy Edman sitting against Cincinnati righthander Sonny Gray.
Edman had a hitting streak snipped at five games on Wednesday when he went nothing for five, although he drove in a run in a 6-0 win at Kansas City.
The Cardinals will seek their sixth consecutive victory, which would tie their season high achieved July 21-26. Riding two successive shutouts, they are seeking three in a row for the first time since August 2015.
Righthander Michael Wacha will seek his first victory as a starter since June 21. Wacha is 7-1 at Great American Ball Park with a 2.53 earned run average. But he hasn’t faced new Reds slugger Aristides Aquino, who has nine homers and 17 runs batted in, plus a .386 batting average for his first 13 games.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler rf
2. Matt Carpenter 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Kolten Wong 2b
8. Randy Arozarena cf
9. Michael Wacha p
CINCINNATI LINEUP
1. Nick Senzel cf
2. Joey Votto 1b
3. Eugenio Suarez 3b
4. Aristides Aquino rf
5. Phillip Ervin lf
6. Freddy Galvis 2b
7. Jose Iglesias ss
8. Tucker Barnhart c
9. Sonny Gray p