KANSAS CITY • After sitting and watching on his first night in the majors, rookie outfielder Randy Arozarena will be in the Cardinals' starting lineup Wednesday night in the wrap-up of a two-game series with the Kansas City Royals.
Arozarena, who was hitting .368 at Class AAA Memphis, will hit ninth and play center field. Lane Thomas did that on Tuesday and was one for three with a run scored.
Righthander Dakota Hudson, who leads the staff in victories at 10, will start for the Cardinals. Hudson has been unimpressive in his past three starts, going 0-2 and giving up 19 hits and 11 runs in just 11 2/3 innings.
The Cardinals have won two of three previous meetings with the Royals this season.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler rf
2. Tommy Edman 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Matt Carpenter dh
7. Yadier Molina c
8. Kolten Wong 2b
9. Randy Arozarena cf
RH Dakota Hudson p
KANSAS CITY LINEUP
1. Whit Merrifield 2b
2. Alex Gordon lf
3. Hunter Dozier rf
4. Jorge Soler dh
5. Cheslor Cuthbert 3b
6. Ryan O'Hearn 1b
7. Bubba Starling cf
8. Meibrys Viloria c
9. Nicky Lopez 2b
RH Brad Keller p