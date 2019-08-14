Subscribe for $3 for three months
2019 Cardinals spring training

Cardinals infielder Randy Arozarena takes batting practice on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, during Cardinals spring training at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

KANSAS CITY • After sitting and watching on his first night in the majors, rookie outfielder Randy Arozarena will be in the Cardinals' starting lineup Wednesday night in the wrap-up of a two-game series with the Kansas City Royals.

Arozarena, who was hitting .368 at Class AAA Memphis, will hit ninth and play center field. Lane Thomas did that on Tuesday and was one for three with a run scored.

Righthander Dakota Hudson, who leads the staff in victories at 10, will start for the Cardinals. Hudson has been unimpressive in his past three starts, going 0-2 and giving up 19 hits and 11 runs in just 11 2/3 innings.

The Cardinals have won two of three previous meetings with the Royals this season.

CARDINALS LINEUP

1. Dexter Fowler rf

2. Tommy Edman 3b

3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

4. Marcell Ozuna lf

5. Paul DeJong ss

6. Matt Carpenter dh

7. Yadier Molina c

8. Kolten Wong 2b

9. Randy Arozarena cf

RH Dakota Hudson p

KANSAS CITY LINEUP 

1. Whit Merrifield 2b

2. Alex Gordon lf

3. Hunter Dozier rf

4. Jorge Soler dh

5. Cheslor Cuthbert 3b

6. Ryan O'Hearn 1b

7. Bubba Starling cf

8. Meibrys Viloria c

9. Nicky Lopez 2b

RH Brad Keller p 

Cardinals Update e-newsletter



Rick Hummel is a Cardinals beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

