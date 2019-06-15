NEW YORK — With the season's longest road trip (by days) almost over and the season's longest road trip (by flight time) on the horizon, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt plotted with first baseman Paul Goldschmidt an ideal day for him to get a break. This Saturday in Queens against burly Mets starter Noah Syndergaard seemed like an advantageous day off to play, and so they did.
Would the rotation be as obvious to script.
Daniel Ponce de Leon, coming off four innings of work Friday night in a win, remains with the team and that gives him an edge to make the next start when the turn comes up Wednesday against Miami. (Alex Reyes, manager Mike Shildt acknowledged Saturday, remains a candidate, too.) Ponce de Leon made his case, and that's what Michael Wacha has done as well. After a stint in the bullpen that was cut short by the team's need, Wacha makes his second start. He gets it because of how his first start went, and if there's a third consecutive start this evening will have something to do with it. There's not the scripting of days for the rotation, not like a day off for Goldschmidt, but with each passing start the pitchers earn the next one.
Goldschmidt yields first base to Matt Carpenter, and Yairo Munoz gets the start at third base.
Adam Wainwright, on the injured list with a hamstring strain, is set to throw a bullpen Monday.
The Cardinals returned Dominic Leone to Class AAA Memphis on Saturday morning after the righthander had served as the team's 26th man for Friday night's game.
Here's the lineup the Cardinals will use to try to win their third consecutive game and their second consecutive road series:
1. Matt Carpenter, 1B
2. Dexter Fowler, RF
3. Paul DeJong, SS
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Kolten Wong, 2B
7. Harrison Bader, CF
8. Yairo Munoz, 3B
9. Michael Wacha, P
The Cardinals' game notes point out that June 15 is the anniversary of the Cardinals dealing for Lou Brock and the Cardinals trading Keith Hernandez to the Mets. Those are two of the mots defining trades in club history. One sent an MVP elsewhere, and the other brought a Hall of Famer in from the north side.